Mecklenburg County Board of Supervisors and the Mecklenburg County Industrial Development Authority are pleased to announce the sale of its shell building located at 81 Brunswick-Mecklenburg Commerce Blvd., LaCrosse, Va., along with 10.06 total acres to Worthington Biochemical Corporation. The shell building was built with grant funds from the Virginia Tobacco Commission along with Mecklenburg County Industrial Development Authority funds. The building was designed by BaskerVill and constructed by Virtexco. The Timmons Group performed all site engineering. The shell building was completed in 2017 and has been shown to many clients brought to the area.
Worthington Biochemical Corporation is privately owned and was founded in 1947. The Corporation is now operated by the third generation of the family. Worthington Biochemical Corporation is an ISO 9001-certified company that is finishing out the shell building to suit their needs. Worthington Biochemical Corporation is a primary manufacturer of high quality enzymes, proteins, nucleic acids and kits for biotech and life science research, diagnostic, pharmaceutical and bioprocessing application. Their reputation of producing quality products for all types of life science application is the result of over 70 years of experience. Worthington Biochemical Corporation will be investing approximately $6,350,000 in this project and will hire 15 full time employees at this location.
“Mecklenburg County is excited to see Worthington Biochemical Corporation locate and grow in our County and for the diversity their business brings to the community,” commented Glenn Barbour, Chair of the Mecklenburg County Board of Supervisors.
“We’re grateful to the Mecklenburg County Board of Supervisors, the office of Economic Development and the Industrial Development Authority for approving the sale of this land and building to us and we look forward to bringing our high-value product and jobs to Mecklenburg County,” stated Von Worthington, President of Worthington Biochemical Corporation.
“The Industrial Development Authority is happy to welcome Worthington Biochemical Corporation to the County. We look forward to watching this project finish out the shell building and join our community”, said Tammy Manning, Chairman, Mecklenburg County Industrial Development Authority
The Office of Economic Development for Mecklenburg County worked closely with Mr. Doug Faris of Binswanger Company, a Commercial Real Estate consultant, and Virginia Economic Development Partnership to market this property and to secure this important as a corporate citizen of Mecklenburg County.
