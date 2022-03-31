The Park View High School boys’ soccer team jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the first half on a windy and cold afternoon Monday and held on for a 5-2 win over visiting Franklin HS.
The win improved the Dragons to 3-1 overall and 3-0 in the Tri-Rivers District.
Rafferty Steed got the Dragons on the scoreboard with a goal at the 27:08 minute of the first half.
Chase Crabel scored the first of his three goals on the night at the 23:12 mark of the opening period and then added another on a penalty kick at the 14:36 mark.
Crabel completed the hattrick with a goal at the 9:24 mark before Franklin got on the board at the 3:36 mark to trim the Dragons lead to 4-1 at the halftime break.
Walter Hernandez added a goal for Park View midway through the second half and the Broncos added a final goal at the 6:48 mark to complete the scoring.
The Dragons played its most complete match of the season despite falling 3-0 at Halifax County HS on Thursday evening.
“It undoubtedly was the best game we have played despite the score with a better understanding of what we are asking of the players,” said Park View coach Pepe Pacheco. “We left with a peace of mind that we are doing things well for what is coming over the next few weeks.”
The Dragons topped Brunswick HS 3-0 last Monday afternoon in Lawrenceville.
“Being just our second match, Luke (Wilson) and I are still looking at where to place our players that will best serve the team,” said Pacheco. “Every day they are understanding better what we are asking of them.”
Chase Crabel scored two goals for Park View in the match while Carlos Garza added one goal.
Lady Dragons Fall
The Park View girls’ soccer team gave Halifax County all it wanted on Thursday afternoon before falling 3-2 in their season opener.
Nakya Garnes was selected as the offensive player of the game by the Park View coaching staff while Ashley Balducci was named the defensive player of the game and Ahmyah Hicks was selected as the midfielder of the game. Megan Fuller was named the MVP for the Lady Dragons in the contest.
