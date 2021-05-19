The Park View High School junior varsity baseball team enjoyed some home cooking last week, winning a pair of games to improve to 5-1 on the season.
The Baby Dragons topped visiting Randolph-Henry HS 6-5 last Tuesday in a nail bitter and then smashed Central of Lunenburg 10-0 on Thursday evening.
Jaxton Shook and Ashton Jackson combined on the 11-strikeout shutout on the mound against the Baby Chargers.
The Baby Dragons went to work in the bottom of the first inning by scoring four runs. Kwondrey Coleman led off with a single and Jobe Sullivan reached on a hard hit ball. Jackson followed with a RBI single and Shook drove in a run with a groundout. Deandre Watson reached on a walk and Isaac Walton and Mathew Lynch followed with singles for the big early lead.
The Park View JV’s put the game away in the third inning scoring six runs on hits by Coleman, Sullivan, Jackson, Shook and Watson.
Coleman went 3 for 3 in the game to pace the Baby Dragons while Jackson added two hits and Sullivan, Watson, Walton, Lynch and Tomar Logan added one apiece.
PVJV’s, 6-5
The Park View JV’s hung on for a 6-5 win over visiting Randolph-Henry last Tuesday night in a non-district contest in South Hill.
The Baby Dragons went right to work in the bottom of the first scoring four runs on a single by Coleman, a walk by Sullivan, a double by Lynch and singles by Adam Jones and Logan.
Park View took a 5-1 lead in the second when Jake Brame walked and scored on a RBI single by Walton.
The Baby Dragons added its final run in the fifth when Walton walked and scored on a single by Jones.
The visitors did not quit however and scored one run in the fifth and two in the sixth to close to 6-5.
The Baby Statesmen loaded the bases in the top of the seventh inning but Park View got a fly ball for the third out of the inning to preserve the victory.
Brame earned the win on the mound for Park View while Sullivan earned the save.
Sullivan and Jones led the Baby Dragons with two hits apiece while Coleman, Walton, Lynch and Logan added one apiece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.