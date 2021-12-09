Lady Dragons Capture 35-34 Thriller

The Park View High School varsity girls’ basketball team overcame two losses to start the season by capturing a 35-34 thriller over Sussex-Central HS on the road Friday night.
Trailing by one, senior Deaona Watkins grabbed an offensive rebound and hit the put back with 12 seconds left for the game winner.
The win improved the Lady Dragons to 1-2 on the season.
“We’ve made a lot of progress this week,” Coach Michael Barmoy said of his young squad.
The contest was nip and tuck from the beginning as the Lady Tigers took a 10-9 lead in the first quarter.
Park View got a trey and five points from Jordyn Maclin in the second quarter and four points from Watkins to outscore Sussex 11-8 and take a 20-18 lead to the halftime break.
Sussex outscored Park View 11-7 in the third quarter to take a 29-27 lead but Park View got five points from Watkins and a trey from Maclin in the final stanza to earn the victory.
Watkins led Park View with 14 points while Maclin added 10.
Park View………9 11 7 8 – 35
Sussex…………10 8 11 5 - 34
Park View – Dixon 3, Maclin 10, Watkins 14, Boswell 4, Green 2, Balducci 2.
Sussex – Molton 1, Walker 10, White 7, Worrel 5, Graves 11.
Southampton, 36-24
Southampton pulled away with a 19-9 run in the fourth quarter last Wednesday night to topple the Lady Dragons 36-27 in a district road contest.
Park View jumped out to an 8-7 lead in the first quarter but both teams went ice cold from the field in the second quarter as Southampton took a 9-8 lead to the halftime break.
The Lady Dragons took an 18-17 lead to the final quarter before the homestanding Lady Indians pulled away for the win.
Watkins led Park View with 18 points while Yvonne Dixon scored seven and Asia Green added two.
Armayla Cannaby led Southampton with 11 points.
Southampton……7 2 8 19 - 36
Park View………8 0 10 9 – 27
Southampton – Cannaby 11, Rooks 2, Shearin 1, Dawson 1, Ridley 2, Butler 10, Young 9.
Park View – Watkins 18, Dixon 7, Green 2.
