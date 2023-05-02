Phoenix Top Bassett, 9-1

The Mecklenburg County High School varsity baseball team ended last week on a good note, picking up a 9-1 road win over Bassett.
The victory improved the Phoenix to 4-10 overall and 3-5 in the Piedmont District.
Mecklenburg scored one run in the top of the first and held a 1-0 lead until the sixth inning when the Phoenix broke it open by scoring six runs and adding another in the seventh.
Jaxton Shook earned the win on the mound, throwing 5.1 innings and allowing one unearned run on two hits while striking out six and walking four.
Jake Brame closed it out, throwing 1.2 innings and allowing one hit while striking out two.
Cody Hoffer and Adam Jones both had a hit, drove in two runs and scored one in the victory. Matthew Lynch recorded a hit, drove in a run and scored a run while Russell Webb and Maddox Sasser added a hit and scored a run.
Zach Peregoy scored a run and drove in a run while Brame and Tae Thomas scored a run and Shook added a hit.
Mecklenburg fell 10-2 to Halifax, the district leaders, last Tuesday evening at home.
The Comets scored four runs in the first inning, one in the third, three in the fifth and two in the seventh.
The Phoenix scored one run in the fourth and one in the sixth.
Lynch led Mecklenburg going 2 for 3 with 2 RBI in the game while Shook scored both runs and added a hit. Hoffer, Webb, Brame, Cameron Shriver and Peregoy added a hit.
Hoffer, Brame, Shook and Jayce Parrish all saw mound time in the contest.
The Phoenix fell 11-7 to Dinwiddie HS last Monday evening in a non-district contest.
Webb led Mecklenburg going 2 for 4 at the plate with an RBI and a run scored while Lynch and Hoffer had a hit and drove in two runs. Kwondrey Coleman tallied a hit, drove in a run, and scored a run while Shook, Sasser and Jones also added a hit in the contest.
JV’s Fall
The Mecklenburg JV baseball team (2-11) fell 8-5 at home to Bassett on Thursday evening.
Bassett jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the third inning but the Baby Phoenix rallied with five runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 5-3 lead.
The visitors responded by scoring four runs in the top of the seventh to pick up the 8-5 win.
Jake Smiley went 2 for 3 in the contest and scored a run while Austin Wilkerson added a hit and drove in three runs.
Gage Jones tallied a hit, drove in a run and scored a run while Dalton Whittington and Evan Hoffer had a hit and scored a run. Ben Long also scored in the game.
Xander Pulley pitched five innings, allowing seven hits and two earned runs while striking out six and walking three.
Smiley and Aston Moseley also saw mound action in the game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.