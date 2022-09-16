Phoenix Golfers Finish Fourth

The Mecklenburg County High School varsity golf team finished fourth in a Piedmont District match last Tuesday afternoon at Olde Mille Golf Course.
The Phoenix shot 331 as a team, eight strokes behind the first-place team, led by Jackson Allgood’s 77. Cameron Shriver carded 82, Taylor Seamons shot 83, and Ellett Love rounded out the scoring at 89. Barrett Digh (92) and Gage Jones (95) also participated in the match.
The team results were as follows: Halifax 323, Magna Vista and host Patrick County 325, Mecklenburg 331, Tunstall 408, Martinsville 473. George Washington-Danville and Bassett did not field enough golfers to register a team score.
Halifax’s Lukas Newton carded a 1-under par 71 to take medalist honors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.