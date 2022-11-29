Mecklenburg Tops Nottoway 46-42 in Opener

It wasn’t easy but the Mecklenburg County High School varsity boys’ basketball team withstood a late trey attempt that came up just short to hold on for a 46-42 win over Nottoway HS in its program opener on Monday night.
“We missed some shots in the first half but took advantage of some turnovers in the second half,” said Mecklenburg coach Danny Watkins. “I am read proud of our guys considering all the emotions of the first game.”
Nottoway jumped out to a 9-4 lead in the first quarter but the Phoenix outscored the Cougars 9-6 in the second quarter to trim the halftime lead to 15-13.
Amonta Farrar scored five points for the Phoenix in the third quarter while Koby Alexander added four as Mecklenburg outscored the Cougars 17-13 to take a 30-28 lead.
Mecklenburg increased its lead to six points midway through the final quarter but Nottoway rallied and had the ball and got a good look at a deep trey in the closing seconds that came up just short.
Tomar Logan scored seven of his game-high 15 points in the final quarter while Farrar went 5 for 5 from the line and finished with 12 points.
Mecklenburg……..4 9 17 16 - 46
Nottoway…………9 6 13 14 – 42
Mecklenburg – Hayes 1, Logan 15, Thomas 1, Brooks 2, Crayton 3, Farrar 12, Alexander 6, Watson 2, Degree 4.
Nottoway, 45-36
The Nottoway High School varsity girls’ basketball team hung on to claim a 45-36 win over Mecklenburg in Crewe on Monday night.
The Lady Phoenix trailed 24-9 at halftime but made a valiant comeback with defensive pressure to cut the lead to three with a minute left to play.
“We just needed to get after it,” said Mecklenburg coach Mike Barmoy. “We were standing around too much in our zone in the first half.”
Jordyn Maclin led the Lady Phoenix with 12 points while Grace Newcomb added seven.
Nottoway………..10 14 9 12 – 45
Mecklenburg….….7 2 11 16 – 36
Mecklenburg – Boswell 2, Janson 4, Dixon 4, Smith 5, Newcomb 7, Maclin 12, White 2.
MJV’s, 50-46
The Mecklenburg junior varsity boys’ basketball team topped Nottoway 50-46 in its opener in Baskerville on Monday night.
I’szwohn Bragg led the Baby Phoenix with 18 points while Jah Harris added 13 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.