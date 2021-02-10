Dr. D Sports: How Far Could They Have Gone?

After earning a program record 23 wins last season and qualifying for the state tournament for the second time in three years, this looked to be the year the Park View High School volleyball team could have taken the next step.
The Lady Dragons had a tremendous group of hitters returning in senior and two-time Tri-Rivers District player of the year Courtlyn Hawkins and talented juniors Deaona Watkins and Kaylee Coker.
Senior Erin Bailey, an outstanding setter, also returned and the team had depth with a number of veterans including seniors Krislyn Johnson, Riley Grace Turner, Kaitlyn Campbell and Meredith Mosier.
This year’s senior class had helped the team compile a sensational 43-8 record over the past two years.
I truly think the Lady Dragons could have challenged for a Final Four state berth and perhaps, even a date in the state title match.
Unfortunately, with the season cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we will never know.
Several of the Park View HS seniors recently shared their thoughts about what might have been if they had played this season.
“It makes me sad to think about it but I think the volleyball team could’ve gone farther than ever this year,” said Erin Bailey. “All of us have such an amazing bond with each other. We’ve all improved from last year and I can’t imagine the success we would’ve had. Don’t get me wrong, I’ve really enjoyed the teams I’ve been on in the past. However, this year would’ve been really special, especially because it would’ve been my senior year.”
Seniors’ Meredith Mosier and Kaitlyn Campbell both said the team was continuing to grow and looking forward to earning a bid back to the state tournament.
“I believe that we would have been able to go to states again,” Campbell said.
“We were all improving and growing closer as a team,” said Mosier
Senior Courtlyn Hawkins said she thinks the team could definitely had made it back to the Big Dance.
“I definitely think we could have made to back to the state again,” she said.
Park View Coach Beth Callahan also thought the squad would have had a chance to make a deep run in the playoffs.
“We were going to have a good team,” she said. “I think we could have went further than last year.”
Even though these seniors will not have the opportunity this year, they are to be congratulated for taking the program to new heights and helping pave the way for the future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.