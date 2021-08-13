Dr. D Sports: Hard At Work

The Park View High School football team has been hard at work as they prepare for the final season of Dragons’ football before the two county schools combine as Mecklenburg County High School next fall.
Dragons’ coach Tony Whittingham, Jr., said he has been pleased with the effort of the players as they prepare for the season opener at Bluestone HS on August 27.
“Most of the kids except for one or two have played football before and we are just excited to be back out here,” he said. “We are working on teaching them the system.”
Park View has averaged about 35 players per day for practice.
Coach Whittingham said the staff is trying to simplify things for the players as they work to regain their form after missing last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have to have patience as coaches,” he said. “(The pandemic) cost the players a year of experience. We have players that were freshman who are now juniors after missing last season.”
The Dragons have two scrimmages planned over the next two weeks before their season opener in Skipwith.
Olympic Champions
Hats off to the Team USA basketball team and our very own Keldon Johnson on winning the gold medal in Tokyo with an 87-82 win over France on Saturday.
It was the fourth straight gold medal for Team USA.
After trailing by double digits early in the gold medal game, Team USA put the pedal down in the second half behind 29 points from Kevin Durant.
It had to be a thrill for Johnson to earn a spot on the team and play with some of the best players on the planet.
His teammates raved about his effort and enthusiasm and he was a valued member of the gold medal team.
Congrats Keldon!
Green Resigned by Chicago Bulls
Former Brunswick High School standout Javonte Green was resigned by the Chicago Bulls after signing a two-year deal on Friday.
Chicago acquired Green at the trade deadline from Boston last season. He played in 16 of the 29 games following the trade including the final eight. He played eight minutes per game for the Bulls while averaging 2.6 points and 1.2 rebounds per game.
The Bulls brass have said they love his defense and position versatility and he will provide depth off of the bench this season.
