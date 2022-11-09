The debut season for the Mecklenburg County High School varsity football team came to an end on a high note Friday as the Phoenix rolled past visiting Nottoway County HS 41-12 on Senior Night.
The win completed a 3-7 campaign for the Phoenix while Nottoway saw its season come to an end with a 4-6 record
Mecklenburg HS Coach Kelvin Hutcheson said he was proud of the leadership of his seniors and upperclassmen in the finale.
“We give the glory to God for allowing us to play and finish the season strong,” he said. “We had a lot of our guys out with the flu this week but the kids rallied around our eight seniors to close it out.”
Hutcheson said the team can build off of the two victories to end the season as they prepare for next year and their first full season in the Piedmont District.
“We will get a full offseason so the kids can get acclimated to the system,” he said. “We certainly thank the parents and fans for all of the support this season.”
Senior quarterback Tomar Logan had a sensational night rushing for a season-high 130 yards and two touchdowns while passing for 167 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Junior Kratavion Thomas also had a big night, catching five passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns while also scoring on a 54-yard run.
Mecklenburg set the tone early in the game as they took the opening kickoff and went right to work as Logan hooked up with Thomas on a screen pass that went for a 69-yard touchdown. Senior Chase Crabel booted the PAT for a 7-0 lead at the 10:37 mark of the first quarter.
Nottoway went on a sustained drive on their first possession, picking up three first downs but the drive stalled at the Mecklenburg 27-yard line where a fourth down pass fell incomplete.
The Phoenix went back to work on offense as a 17-yard run by Logan moved the ball near midfield. Faced with third and long, Logan broke a run up the middle on his way to a 35-yard touchdown and Crabel added the PAT for a 14-0 lead at the 9:26 mark of the second quarter.
Nottoway answered with an 18-play drive that culminated with an 11-yard touchdown pass caught by David Hamed that cut the Phoenix lead to 14-6 with 28 seconds left in the first half.
Logan hooked up with Thomas on a 17-yard pass completion and a 37-yard pass completion to advance to the Nottoway 10-yard line late in the first half but the clock ran out before Mecklenburg could attempt a field goal.
After Nottoway punted to open the second half, Mecklenburg went right back to work as Logan hooked up with Crabel on a 12-yard pass completion and then Logan broke a run up the middle for a 53-yard touchdown and a 20-6 lead at the 8:05 mark.
Following a Nottoway punt, Mecklenburg got on the scoreboard again when Zacchaeus Gooch scored on a 55-yard touchdown run to give the Phoenix a 26-6 lead at the 4:15 mark of the third quarter.
Thomas took a handoff on Mecklenburg’s next offensive set and ran 54-yards for a touchdown as the Crabel PAT extended the lead to 33-6 at the 2:58 mark.
Nottoway got on the scoreboard for the second time early in the fourth quarter when Kendreyeus Johnson connected on a 33-yard touchdown pass.
Mecklenburg added a final score late in the fourth quarter when Logan hooked up with Thomas on a pin-point 14-yard touchdown pass with 54 seconds remaining in the game.
Burdell Haskins came up with an interception for the Phoenix on the next play from scrimmage to seal the victory.
Unofficial Statistics
MN
First Downs…………………1711
Rushes-yds……………….36-308 36-106
Passes……………………..8-10-0 5-16-2
Passing yds…………………167 56
Fumbles-lost……………….1-0 1-0
Punts-avg…………………..0-0 3-33.3
Penalties-yds………………8-52 6-45
Mecklenburg Rushing – Gooch 8-69, Logan 10-130, 26 14-27, Thomas 1-54, Price 3-28. Passing – Logan, 8-10-0, 167 yds. Receiving – Thomas 5-141, Crabel 2-22, Price 1-4.
