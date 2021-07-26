The Mecklenburg All-Stars were dominant in the recent Virginia Dixie Boys Majors state tournament but they could never get the bats going over the weekend against some stout competition in the Dixie Boys Majors World Series in Sterlington, Louisiana. The local team was eliminated after falling 8-1 to Hernando County, Florida on Sunday morning.
The contest was tied 1-1 going into the fifth inning but Hernando exploded for five runs on three walks, a double and a 2-run homer and then added runs in the sixth and seventh innings to complete the scoring.
Mecklenburg’s lone run came in the second inning on three straight singles by Jarret Hamby, Keyon Green and Justyn Hudson.
Mecklenburg starting pitcher Michael Holtzman led the local team going 2 for 2 at the plate in the game while Hamby, Green and Hudson added one hit apiece. Hamby scored the lone run for Mecklenburg while Hudson added the only RBI.
Holtzman took the loss on the mound, throwing 4.2 innings while allowing five earned runs on five hits. He struck out eight and walked four.
Hudson pitched 0.2 innings and allowed one earned run on two hits while striking out two and walking one.
Parker Farrington pitched 1.2 innings and allowed one hit and one earned run while striking out four and walking two.
Southland (LA), 5-3
Mecklenburg brought the tying run to the plate in the seventh inning in their World Series opener but Southland, Louisiana turned a double play to end the threat and seal the deal in a 5-3 victory on Saturday morning.
Southland took advantage of four singles, a walk, a sac fly and a RBI groundout to jump out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning.
Mecklenburg got on the scoreboard in the second inning when Green singled and scored on a RBI double by Thomas Lee.
Southland added another run on a walk and a double to open up a 5-1 lead at the end of two innings.
Mecklenburg cut into the lead in the fourth inning when starting pitcher Josh Epernbeck singled and scored on a Southland error.
The local team tried to rally in the top of the seventh when Lee led off with a double and Justin Clary followed with a single. Christian Allen hit in a fielder’s choice to score Lee. Southland turned a double play on a ground ball hit by Holtzman to seal the victory.
Lee went 3 for 3 on the day for Mecklenburg and also scored a run and drove in a run while Clary, Allen, Green and Epernbeck added one hit apiece.
Epernbeck took the loss on the mound for Mecklenburg, tossing five innings and allowing five earned runs on six hits while walking five and striking out three. Hudson pitched the final inning, walking one and striking out one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.