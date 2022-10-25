The Mecklenburg County High School varsity football team fought to the end but fell 34-20 to Madison County in its inaugural homecoming game on Friday night in Baskerville.
The loss was the seventh straight for a young Phoenix team that fell to 1-7 while the victory improved the Mountaineers to 5-3.
Mecklenburg County head football coach Kelvin Hutcheson posted on social meeting that he was thankful for the great turnout for the school’s first homecoming game and for how hard the kids are working.
“Thank you to the fans for such great attendance at our first homecoming game last night,” he wrote. “Definitely not the results we desired and the 1-7 record will not compare to what’s coming for this program. On the surface some may see the record and stop there without knowing what it takes to be successful. It’s easy to kick a man when he is down. These kids keep battling and keep coming to practice every week and for that I’m proud of them.”
Mecklenburg received the opening kickoff near midfield and decided to go for it on fourth down but a bad pitch resulted in a loss and the Mountaineers took over on downs.
After picking up a first down on a fourth down rush, Madison County quarterback Wade Fox hooked up with Justin Sloan on a 23-yard touchdown pass for a 6-0 lead at the 6:50 mark of the opening quarter.
The Phoenix got an 18-yard rush by Khalil Hart on their next offensive series and moved to the Mountaineers’ 27-yard line but the drive stalled and Mecklenburg was forced to punt.
Madison took advantage of a 17-yard run by Fox before he hooked up with Morgan Tompkins on a 47-pass completion. Fox scored on a 3-yard touchdown run as the PAT by Bryce Breeden gave the Mountaineers a 13-0 lead at the 1:15 mark of the first quarter.
Madison scored on their next offensive possession when Fox hit pay dirt on a 32-yard touchdown run and Breeden added the PAT for a 20-0 lead at the 9:15 mark of the second quarter.
After a short kickoff, Mecklenburg got on the scoreboard when Tomar Logan took a handoff on a misdirection play and split the middle of the field for a 44-yard touchdown run as Chase Crabel added the PAT to cut the Madison lead to 20-7 at the 7:17 mark.
The Mountaineers were driving late in the first half but Jaylin Haskins and MiKal McFail came up with a sack and Madison had to settle for a 20-7 halftime lead.
The Phoenix defense came up with a blocked field goal early in the third quarter but Mecklenburg coughed the ball up on the next play and the visitors took advantage when Fox hit Breeden with a 30-yard touchdown pass as the PAT extended the lead to 27-7 at the 5:50 mark of the third quarter.
Mecklenburg took advantage of good running by Hart to move the ball near midfield and on fourth down Logan hooked up with Monte Farrar on a 23-yad touchdown pass as the Crabel PAT cut the Madison lead to 27-14 with 46 seconds left in the third quarter.
Madison came up with an interception midway through the final quarter and Fox hit Billy Action with a 10-yard touchdown pass as the PAT increased the lead to 34-14 with 3:43 remaining in the game.
Mecklenburg continued to fight and Logan hit Anthony Dailey with a 21-yard pass completion and then hooked up with Kratavion Thomas on a 20-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to 34-20 with 2:45 left to play.
Jaylin Haskins came up with a fumble recovery two plays later for Mecklenburg but the Phoenix were unable to convert on fourth and long and Madison County only had to take a knee to run out the clock on the victory.
Logan led the Phoenix offense rushing for 46 yards on 13 carries with a touchdown and completing 3 of 8 passes for 64 yards with two touchdowns. Hart added 52 yards rushing on 15 carries.
At Home
The Phoenix will return home on Friday night to battle John Marshall HS. The Justices come into the game with a 1-7 record after falling 49-8 to Charlottesville last week.
Unofficial Statistics
MeckMad
First downs…………….9 12
Rushes-yds………….33-85 34-120
Passes……………….3-8-1 11-17-0
Passing yards…………64 216
Fumbles-lost……….…3-2 2-1
Penalties-yds…………7-65 6-50
Punts-avg…………….2-25.0 1-32.0
Mecklenburg Rushing – Hart 15-52, Logan 13-46, Thomas 1-(-5), Team 1-(-7), Price 1-1, Lewis 1-(-2), Rainey 1-0. Passing – Logan, 3-8-1, 64 yds. Receiving – Dailey 1-21, Thomas 1-20, Farrar 1-23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.