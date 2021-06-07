Dragons Fall 5-4 to Windsor

The regular season did not end the way the Park View High School varsity baseball team had hoped after falling 5-4 in eight innings at home to Windsor HS last Tuesday evening in South Hill.
The loss dropped Park View to 7-5 overall and 5-4 in Tri-Rivers District play.
Dragons’ first-year skipper Matt Shearin said the lack of consistency at times has played a big role this season.
“I said consistency would be the key before the season started,” he said. “There were times we were consistent and we were successful and there were some big letdowns when we were not consistent and were not successful.”
The Dragons are expected to open regional play early next week, most likely on Monday, although the final seeding, opponent, and game time was not available at press time. One scenario has Park View earning a No. 6 seed and opening the playoffs at No. 3 Southampton.
“We competed with them at their place recently,” Coach Shearin said. “But we won’t know for sure until mid-week what the final seeding and schedule is released.”
Good Start against Windsor
The Dragons got off to a good start against the Dukes in the bottom of the first inning when Justin Clary led off with a triple and scored on a RBI double by Adam Piercy. Alex Townsend doubled later in the inning to score Piercy for a 2-0 lead.
Park View extended the lead in the third inning when Tyler Turman singled and Townsend doubled. Turman scored on a balk and Townsend scored on a passed ball for a 4-0 lead.
Windsor got on the board in the top of the fifth inning, scoring two runs on a single, a double and two groundouts to cut the lead to 4-2.
The Dukes cut into the lead even further in the sixth inning when Pierce walked and scored on a RBI single by B. Cobb. Windsor tied the game in the top of the seventh when Cobb singled and scored on a sac fly to deep centerfield by Turner. Piercy made a nice throw to the plate for the Dragons but Cobb was able to slide under the tag to knot the score at four.
Kwondrey Coleman led off the bottom of the seventh with a single and then stole second to get into scoring position. The Windsor coach intentionally walked Turman and Townsend to load the bases with two outs and then got a ground out from Ashton Jackson to get out of the jam.
Windsor loaded the bases in the top of the eighth inning on two singles and a walk and then scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch to take a 5-4 lead. Clary, who had entered the game in the eighth for Turman, avoided further damage by striking out the next three batters.
Park View could not rally in the bottom half of the inning as Windsor was able to get two lineouts and a strikeout to earn the victory.
Townsend led the Dragons with two hits in the game while Clary, Piercy, Turman, Jackson and Coleman added one apiece.
Turman pitched seven innings for Park View, allowing four earned runs on eight hits and two walks. He struck out five.
Clary pitched one inning, striking out three and issuing one walk.
