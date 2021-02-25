Senior Athlete Profiles: Riley Grace Turner

Sport(s): Volleyball and Soccer
Age: 17
Favorite Food: Pecan Pie
Favorite TV Show: Last Man on Earth
Favorite Music Artist: Mac Miller
Favorite Sports Memory: Braiding everyone’s hair before every game and cheering on my teammates while they played.
What Will You Miss the Most this Season: I will miss my teammates and all the love and support we gave each other.
Plans after Graduation: I am still deciding between going to college at the University of Hawaii Manoa or going into real estate. Either way, I plan on traveling and seeing the world.
