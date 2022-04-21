The Park View High School boys’ soccer team jumped out to an 8-1 halftime lead and cruised past visiting Brunswick HS 9-1 in a Tri-Rivers District contest at Dragon Field in South Hill last Wednesday afternoon.
The victory coupled with a win over Franklin earlier in the week improved the Dragons to 8-1 overall and 8-0 in the district while Brunswick fell to 0-5-1.
Park View jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first half when Walter Hernandez scored at the 34:52 mark. Chase Crabel scored on a leaping kick at the 29:38 mark for Park View and Collin Malone added another goal five minutes later for a 3-0 lead.
Crabel scored two more goals in the first half for a hat track as did Hernandez as the Dragons’ opened up a commanding 7-0 lead at the 6:04 mark.
Brunswick got on the scoreboard at the 3:05 mark when Jason McIntosh scored on a rebound goal and Malone completed the scoring with a goal for Park View with 44 seconds left in the opening half to give the Dragons an 8-1 halftime lead.
Park View scored its final goal when Kamrem Smith connected at the 30:34 mark of the second half as the game was called due to the mercy rule at the 20-minute mark.
The Dragons topped Franklin HS on the road 4-2 last Monday night as Crabel scored two goals and Rafferty Lee and Evan Springer added one goal apiece.
