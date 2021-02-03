Dr D Sports: Super Bowl 50

For NFL fans, the biggest day of the season is almost at hand as Super Bowl LV between the Kanas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will kick off at 6:30 on Sunday evening.
And for the first time ever, the Bucs have earned the chance to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium.
Led by quarterback Tom Brady, Tampa Bay won three straight road games in the playoffs by topping Washington, New Orleans and Green Bay.
Brady, the owner of six Super Bowl championships, will play in his 10th Super Bowl on Sunday.
He comes into the big game with plenty of confidence after winning those three playoff games on the road.
After a dominant run with New England, many questioned Brady for leaving Coach Bill Belichick and heading south to Tampa Bay but Brady has been simply sensational and prepping for the big game at home will mean a great deal to the veteran.
The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs however have been the odds-on favorite since training camp opened and talented young quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a chance at winning his second ring in three seasons.
Sportsbook had the Chiefs as a 3 point favorite last week and I do think it will be a close game.
Tampa playing at home is certainly worth a few extra points but Mahomes and talented receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce (who combined for 290 yards and 2 TD’s in the AFC Championship win over Buffalo) will be tough to contain.
The two teams played Week 14 in the regular season and the Chiefs behind three touchdowns grabs from Hill eked out a 27-24 victory.
I picked KC before the season started to win it all and there is no reason to go against that now but the game could come down to which team has the ball last. I am thinking a late field goal wins it.
My pick: Kansas City 31, Tampa Bay 30
More Teams Opting Out of Second Season
While Mecklenburg County Schools were one of the first to announce that they would not play VHSL Fall (Season 2) sports this year, more schools have also recently announced that they too are opting out.
Tri-Rivers District members Surry, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School and Sussex-Central HS have all cancelled Season 2 sports as have Armstrong, Buckingham, George Wythe, Huguenot, John Marshall and Thomas Jefferson. I expect many more to opt out over the next few weeks.
A total of 71 high-schools across the state cancelled Winter (Season 1) sports this season while 12 delayed their start.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.