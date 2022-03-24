Baby Dragons Win, 12-8

The Park View High School junior varsity team got the season off to a good start by topping visiting Randolph-Henry HS 12-8 on Friday afternoon in South Hill.
The Baby Dragons got off to a quick start in the bottom of the first as Jayce Parrish, Xander Pulley, Maddox Sasser and Landon Beale all scored to give Park View a 4-2 lead.
Parrish walked in the second inning and Isaac Walton tripled and scored for a 6-2 lead.
The Baby Statesmen scored three runs in the third, two in the fifth and two in the sixth to open up an 8-6 lead.
Park View rallied however as Walton, Ashton Moseley, Aden Johnson, Austin Burton, London Tucker and Parrish all scored to reclaim the lead.
Walton led the Baby Dragons with two hits and scored two runs in the game while Parrish scored three times.
Mosely threw four complete innings for Park View in the win while Burton tossed one inning and Pulley two.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.