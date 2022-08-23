Mecklenburg County High School varsity football coach Kelvin Hutcheson said he wants his debut Phoenix team to set the tone for the new era of athletics in the county.
“We want to lay a foundation for Mecklenburg County High School and for all of our sports,” he said last week during media day. “We’ve got to go beyond where we have been previously with the two schools. It starts with us.”
Hutcheson said the consolidation of the players from Park View and Bluestone has gone extremely well in the preseason.
“Conditioning (and weightlifting) over the last few months has helped them get to know each other,” he said. “They are a really a good group and they are a coachable group. We are very young but they are all students of the game. They have been open to learning.”
Hutcheson said he installed a new system this year so everyone is at the same point regardless of what school they came from or what grade they are in.
“I wanted something that would be fun and basic,” he said. “Our first-year kids have been able to learn it.”
Some of the key seniors on this year’s roster include Tomar Logan, a 1,000-yard rusher as a junior tailback at Park View HS last season, who will play quarterback this season.
“He is a talented athlete,” said Hutcheson.
Kevin Price, a senior who played quarterback for Bluestone HS last year, will serve as backup and play at slot receiver.
Khalil Hart is a senior running back who saw time in the backfield for the Dragons last season while Kingston Ross will serve as a wide receiver and defensive back.
Senior Chase Crabel, a soccer standout for Park View, is a talented athlete who will play at wide receiver and handle the kicking duties this season.
Hutcheson has a luxury that he has not had in the past when he previously coached at Park View and that is having 63 players in the program.
“We are blessed to have many guys playing only one way instead of both ways,” said Hutcheson.
Underclassmen expected to play key roles for the Phoenix this season include guard Tyler Bishop (6-4, 265) who will help anchor the offensive line and junior center Kawon White.
Sophomores Khiyon Alston and Zacchaeus Gooch will both see time in the backfield for Mecklenburg along with Hart.
On the other side of the pigskin, Deandre Watson will help anchor the defense at middle linebacker while Jerry Cypress will also see time at linebacker.
Jaylin Haskins will play at defensive end for Mecklenburg while Javonte Haskins, Nyzaiah Jeffers and Malachai Harris will play on the defensive line and Kratavion Thomas, a talented athlete, will play at safety.
“We’ve got some speed on that back side,” said Hutcheson.
Hutcheson has a talented coaching staff that includes Kevin White, who served on his staff at Park View.
“We go beyond coaching,” said Hutcheson. “We are also close friends. He has my heart and mindset.”
Coach Waverly Jackson, who served as a head coach at Park View and Bluestone, is also a key assistant for the Phoenix.
Jackson gave Hutcheson a chance to work with a high-school program for the first time in 2005.
“He has been a mentor to me,” said Hutcheson. “It is an honor for him to be on our staff. He is getting the trenches right. It has been a blessing.”
The other assistant coaches on the staff include Dakota Mitchell, Tony Bateman, Doug Murphy, Geo Feggins, Travis Boyd, Sean Gayles and Jason Baskerville.
“They all do extra things that help take pressure off of me,” said Hutcheson.
Hutcheson said because Mecklenburg is opening play in the middle of a VHSL cycle, they had to pick up games where they could to round out the schedule.
“We were fortunate to get seven home games this season,” he said. “We have a schedule that will elevate our play.”
He said the key for the team this season will be to keep pushing and getting better each and every week.
“We just have to keep going and play to our level and beyond.”
At Brunswick
The Phoenix will open the new campaign on Friday against an old nemesis in Brunswick County with a 7 p.m. kickoff scheduled in Lawrenceville.
“They are always going to be a tough opponent,” said Hutcheson, who served as an assistant on the Bulldogs staff early in his career. “I know those guys and what they are trying to do. They will bring their hard hats with them. We are going to have to be fundamentally sound and bring our A game.”
