Reese Shoots 59 for SHCC Record

South Hill residents Bryant Reese and his father E. B. Reese had a golf day to remember on September 6, 2020.
Bryant Reese broke his own course record at South Hill Country Club that day by shooting his age, a 59, to break his previous record of 61 that he set on July 28, 1982.
E. B. Reese also had a sensational day by shooting an 82, which is four strokes below his age.
The younger Reese got off to a great start in the record-setting round by birding No. 2 and then eagling the Par 5 fourth hole.
He then picked up birdies on Nos. 5, 6, 7, and 8 before paring No. 9 for a 7-under par 28 on the front side.
Reese continued his great play after the turn by birding Nos. 10, 13, 14, 15 and 17. He only had to par No. 18 for a 31 on the back side and a sensational 12-under-par 59 round on the par 71 course.
“I kept telling myself to stay in the moment and not get ahead of myself; keep playing aggressive,” said Reese.
It was a fantastic day for the father and son and one they certainly will never forget.
