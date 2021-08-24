The Park View High School varsity football team will kick off its final season on Friday night when the Dragons travel to Skipwith to battle cross-county rival Bluestone HS for the final edition of the “King of the County” contest.
The Dragons’ moniker for the final season of Park View football is “Last Dragon.”
Third-year Park View head coach Tony Whittingham, Jr., said he is honored to be at the helm of the football team at the school where he made many high-school memories.
“It’s an honor to coach the team knowing the history and all of the other coaches who have been here,” he said. “I love hearing the stories about the many other coaches and athletic directors at the school. Each of them had a story. They all had Dragon Pride. I was trying to explain it to the kids the other day, just trying to help them understand what it means.”
Whittingham said while the final season will be emotional, he is excited for the opportunities the students and athletes of Mecklenburg County will have when the new school opens next year.
“It is bittersweet,” he said. “I played on that field (Dragon Field) and won championships on that field. I ate in that cafeteria and went to class in those classrooms. It is the memories (of Park View) and I have great ones. But I am also excited for the kids and the new school. They will have new opportunities with a new stadium and practice fields.”
Coach Whittingham said he is seeing progress with his young team as they prepare for Friday night’s kickoff. The Dragons scrimmaged at Hampton HS on Thursday.
“I thought the scrimmage went well,” he said. “I was pleased with the effort the kids gave. While we are still working out the details, the kids have been thoughtful and a pretty manner-able group. We have a lot of young guys playing. Even though they might be a junior, they have still missed a season and only played one year.”
Whittingham said he doesn’t know what to expect in the Tri-Rivers District with last year’s lost season.
“Everyone is in the same boat,” he said. “I think all of us are praying that COVID will not cause us to have shut it down. I am glad for all the precautions the school is taking and we are doing everything we can to keep everyone safe.”
Monica Bowers is working as a trainer for the Park View athletic program this year, something Coach Whittingham said was much needed.
“It is a big deal for us,” he said. “The kids can now get treatment.”
Whittingham said he has a good mix of upperclassmen and younger players that he is excited about entering the new campaign.
He looks for Tylik Minor, TJ Alexander and Jerry Cypress to lead the defense while DeAndre Watson, Tomar Logan and Tyquan Baskerville will provide a spark on offense.
Whittingham said a number of players are working hard and will help make a difference this season.
“If we can get the effort, I think they have a tremendous opportunity in front of them,” he said.
As for Friday night’s season opener at Bluestone, he said the “King of the County” game has always been important for the communities across Mecklenburg County.
“From the time I was a student in middle school, it was always a big deal when you play Bluestone,” he said.
Kickoff on Friday is set for 7 p.m.
