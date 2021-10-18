PVHS crowns final King and Queen

PARK VIEW HIGH HOMECOMING KING AND QUEEN - Messiah Burns and Donovan Polite were crowned homecoming royalty during coronation ceremonies and a student pep rally Friday afternoon on the school's football field. Featured during the event were cheerleading routines, a performance by the dance team, music by the PVH Marching Band, recognition of senior athletes and games. Other senior members of the court were: India Harris, Ashlyn Lewis, Aashia Tisdale, Sincere Hicks, Deryk Holmes and Lane Kinker. Junior representatives: Markeria King and Rachel Richey. Sophomore representatives: Kaylin Alexander and Mariya Duncan. Freshmen representatives: Elizabeth Black and Jaclyn Maclin. Also pictured are Assistant Principal Amy Wright on the left and Assistant Principal Michelle Howell on the right.8
