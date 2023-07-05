It wasn’t a track meet but it sure looked like one for the South Hill Darlings All-Stars last Wednesday night as they ran past Dinwiddie 24-13 to earn the Dixie Softball District 1 softball title.
South Hill went 5-0 in the tournament using strong defense, timely hitting and aggressive base running to capture the championship.
With the title, South Hill will advance to play in the Virginia Dixie Softball State Darlings tournament in Powhatan beginning on July 7.
The championship contest with Dinwiddie was tight early despite a great start by South Hill who jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the top of the first.
Dinwiddie responded with five runs in the bottom of the inning and added three in the second to take an 8-7 lead.
South Hill took control of the game in the top of the third scoring eight runs and then adding seven in the fourth on the way to the victory.
The local team swung the bats extremely well rapping out 31 hits on the day.
Nora Adams went 4 for 4 on the day and hit a line shot that went for a 2-run homer in the third inning. She also scored three runs and drove in three on the day.
Takari Johnson also went 4 for 4 and scored three runs while Kallie Lindor went 3 for 3 with 5 RBIs and scored a run.
Collins Foster went 3 for 3 and added a 3-run homer in the fourth inning. She finished with 4 RBIs and scored three runs.
Charlee Thompson had a great game with three hits, 3 RBIs and scored three runs while sister Blakely Thompson added three hits, 2 RBIs and scored two runs.
Sydney Copeland went 3 for 3 in the game with 3 RBIs and scored three runs while Ryleigh Lawson added two hits, 2 RBIs and scored a run while Emilee Simmons added two hits, an RBI and scored two runs. Serenity Scott tallied two hits, an RBI and scored a run while Berkley Pearce and Ryleigh Lawson added a hit and scored a run.
The team advanced to the championship round after topping Prince Edward/Farmville for the second time in the tournament 18-3 last Tuesday night.
Simmons went 3 for 3 with 4 RBIs in that win while B. Thompson, Foster, Pearce, Scott and Lawson added three hits apiece.
