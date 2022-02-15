Sixth-seeded Surry High School jumped out to a 21-12 lead in the first quarter and then made enough free-throws over the final minute to pull off an upset over the third-seeded Park View HS varsity boys’ basketball team in the first round of the Tri-Rivers District tournament in South Hill on Friday night.
“We just didn’t take care of the ball and didn’t finish at the basket,” Park View coach Danny Watkins said after the game.
The loss dropped the Dragons to 9-6 on the season although Park View will likely play host to a first-round regional contest on Friday night.
Surry came out on fire from deep in the first eight minutes, knocking down four treys to take a 21-8 lead with under a minute to play in the opening quarter.
Cameron Hayes and Jaheem Smith scored buckets over the final 60 seconds for Park View to cut the deficit to 21-12.
The Cougars continued their hot shooting with a 7-0 run to open the second quarter as a trey by Joseph Ellis gave Surry a 28-12 lead at the 5:25 mark.
Park View got its offense going later in the quarter as Tomar Logan and Hayes scored on consecutive buckets and Smith added a runner in the paint to cut the lead to 32-22 at the 1:34 mark.
Surry took a 34-24 lead to the halftime break.
Smith and Logan hit buckets for Park View early in the third quarter to cut the Surry lead to 34-29 at the 6:13 mark before both teams went cold for several minutes and the Cougars scored the last three points of the stanza to take a 39-31 lead to the final quarter.
Logan knocked down a trey to open the fourth quarter and Tamarion Thomas added a layup to trim the Surry lead to 39-36.
Park View knotted the score at 42 at the 4:14 mark of the stanza on a bucket by Thomas.
Surry answered with back to back treys by Ellis and TJ Tynes later in the quarter to take a 52-46 lead with 1:24 left to play.
The Dragons turned the ball over on their next possession but the Cougars missed the front end of a one and one and Smith hit two free-throws to cut the lead to 52-48 with 35 seconds to play.
The Cougars hit one of two on their next trip to the charity stripe and Park View turned the ball over again as Surry escaped win the victory.
Logan led Park View with 21 points on the night while Smith added 16.
Park View………….12 12 7 19 - 50
Surry……………….21 13 5 17 - 56
Park View – Smith 16, T. Thomas 6, Logan 21, Hayes 9.
Surry – Ellis 17, Parson 12, Palmer 4, Tynes 9, Kelly 16.
Southampton, 72-46
Southampton jumped out to a 23-8 lead in the first quarter and never took their foot off of the gas in picking up a 72-46 win in the regular season finale last Wednesday night in South Hill.
Park View ended Tri-Rivers District play with an 8-4 record.
The Dragons fought back in the second quarter behind seven points from Logan but the Indians took a commanding 40-22 lead to the halftime break.
The Indians outscored Park View 18-16 in the third quarter and put the wraps on the victory with a 14-8 run in the fourth quarter.
Javen Johnson led the Indians with 22 points while Semaj Moore added 19.
Logan led Park View with 16 points.
Southampton……23 17 18 14 - 72
Park View……….8 14 16 8 - 46
Southampton – Shearm 3, Jiggetts 4, Warren 2, Moore 19, Scott 9, Ricks 6, Reed 7, Johnson 25.
Park View – Alexander 7, Smith 5, Thomas 6, Minor 2, Logan 16, Hayes 3, Clark 2, Farrar 5.
Greensville, 70-67
It was a heavyweight fight in South Hill last Tuesday night as the visiting Greensville Eagles and Dragons went toe to toe for 32 minutes.
The contest was close throughout and it was not until Eagles’ point guard Zavion Franklin picked up a steal and hit a layup with 10 seconds left to give the visitors a three-point lead that Greensville could exhale. Park View missed a tying trey attempt at the buzzer as Greensville escaped with a 70-67 victory in South Hill.
Logan knocked down two treys in the first quarter for Park View as Greensville took a 15-14 lead after the first eight minutes of play.
T. J. Alexander scored seven points in the second stanza as the Dragons outscored the Eagles 21-18 to take a 35-33 lead to the halftime break.
Logan scored seven in the third and eight in the fourth quarter to keep Park View close before the Eagles created separation in the final minute.
Logan led Park View with 25 points while Alexander scored 17, Tyliq Minor added 13 and Hayes tallied 10.
Park View………14 21 14 18 - 67
Greensville……..15 18 15 19 – 70
Park View – Alexander 17, Smith 2, Logan 25, Minor 13, Hayes 10.
Greensville – Wilkins 8, Franklin 21, White 1, Walton 10, Stephens 25, Richardson 1, Parker 2, Rogers 2.
SJV’s, 45-43
The Southampton JV’s rallied with an 18-9 spurt in the fourth quarter to top the Park View JV’s 45-43 last Wednesday night.
Karatavion Thomas led the Baby Dragons with 18 points while Derrion Brooks added 11.
The loss ended the Park View JV’s season with an 8-3 overall mark and a 7-2 mark in the district.
PVJV………10 11 13 9 - 43
SHJV………6 8 13 18 – 45
Park View JV’s – Brooks 11, Thomas 18, Evans 9, Watson 2, Crayton 3.
Southampton JV’s – Pope 7, Tyler 2, Eaton 3, Williams 4, Key 13, Blue 16.
All-District Selections
Park View’s T. J. Alexander was recently named to the Tri-Rivers District first team while Tomar Logan was named to the second team.
Greensville’s Zavion Franklin was named the Player of the Year while Greensville’s Antwon Walton was named Coach of the Year.
