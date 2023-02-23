SVCC Runs Past Unique, 97-54

The Southside Virginia Community College men’s basketball team opened up a double-digit lead early in the first half and pulled away for a 97-54 win over Unique Prep at home on Saturday afternoon.
The victory improved SVCC to 7-4 on the campaign.
The Panthers went to work early in the game as a rebound and putback by Tae Holmes gave SVCC an 8-7 lead at the 16:54 mark of the first half and Nile Atwater and David Gant hit deep treys to extend the lead to 16-7 at the 14:56 mark.
Back-to-back buckets in the paint by Lanthony Joyner and Gant increased the lead to 26-15 at the 7:33 mark.
Two straight buckets by Joyner and a runner by Holmes gave SVCC a 46-29 lead at the halftime break.
Christan Trent hit an inside bucket for the Panthers to open scoring in the second half and a deep trey by Holmes extended the lead to 57-34 at the 16:36 mark as the Panthers cruised down the stretch to the lopsided victory.
Atwater led SVCC with 22 points in the contest while Gant scored 21, Joyner tallied 16, Holmes totaled 13 and Traivon Callis added 12.
SVCC…….46 51 – 97
Unique……29 25 – 54
SVCC – Atwater 22, Petty 2, Holmes 13, Joyner 16, Joseph Jiggetts 5, Gant 21, Trent 7, Callis 12.
