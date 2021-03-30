Pacheco Takes Reigns of PV Boys Soccer Team

The Park View High School boys’ soccer team has a new head coach this season but he is no stranger to the program.
Longtime Dragons’ assistant coach Pepe Pacheco officially took over as the head coach after longtime coach Trudy Gentry decided to step down earlier this spring.
Pacheco has served as a coach for the Dragons since 2004 when Park View won its first Southside District championship.
With Gentry and Pacheco as coaches, the Dragons captured Southside District titles in 2004, 2012 and 2013 and won Tri-Rivers District titles each year from 2014-2019 with co-championships in 2015 with Windsor and 2016 with Southampton.
The Dragons have had seven District Player of the Year award winners; Jonathan Walton (2004), Anthony Polakiewicz (2012), Miguel Pacheco (2013), Joel Wilson (2015), Tyson Crowe (2017), Luke Wilson (2018) and Jaydon Turner (2019). Lyle Shore missed player of the year honors by one vote in 2010.
Pacheco is also a long-time head coach at Park View Middle School and with the Lake Gaston Soccer Association.
Pacheco said the LGSA has helped attract youth to the sport which in return has helped make the school teams stronger through the years.
“It has brought a lot of kids out,” he said.
Pacheco said he is looking forward to the new season, especially after the team was not able to play last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said despite not having a season last year, many of the Park View players continued to play club and 3 on 3 soccer in the community.
“They have continued to play,” he said. “Many of them just love the sport.”
Pacheco said the Dragons will have some new faces this season but also return plenty of experience.
“We have 10 seniors,” he said. “I think it will be a good season.”
Pacheco said the key for the team will be playing together.
“We will have to play as a team,” he said.
Another positive for Pacheco is that he has coached many of the players for a number of years at LGSA, Park View Middle and in high-school.
“They have been playing for me for a long time,” he said.
Pacheco said Coach Gentry was a tremendous help when he got into coaching at Park View.
“She invited me to come join the team,” he said.
He said he has always taken the sport very seriously and sometimes Coach Gentry would have to settle him down when he was younger.
“I was teaching the kids something new,” he said. “She would sometimes say come take a seat. She was always my balance and I appreciate her for that. She is a good friend.”
Pacheco’s son, Miguel, who was the Southside District player of the year in 2013, will assist his father this season.
