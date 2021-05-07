Alexander Tosses Perfect Game

Former Park View High School softball standout and James Madison University senior pitcher Odicci Alexander pitched a perfect game on Saturday afternoon in the second game of a double dip against College of Charleston.
Alexander struck out 14 of the 15 batters she faced in the five-inning 9-0 victory and struck out 11 in a row.
It was Alexander’s first no-hitter and first perfect game in her storied college career.
Alexander also earned a shutout victory on the mound Sunday in JMU’s 6-0 win over Charleston.
Alexander allowed only one hit while striking out 11 and went 1 for 2 at the plate in the game with a 3-run homerun.
The victory was the 20th straight for JMU and improved the Lady Dukes to 30-1 overall and 17-1 in CAA play.
