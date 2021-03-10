Hoos Capture Reg. Season Title

If this past Saturday was any indication, March Madness should be crazy fun this year.
It is hard to believe that the time is already at hand, but after the major conference tournaments this week, the focus will turn to next week’s NCAA tournament.
While some have said the Atlantic Coast Conference is down this year, I do not believe that is entirely true.
While traditional powers Duke and North Carolina have struggled, there are still a number of very good teams from the ACC that could make a deep run in the Big Dance.
My focus this week however is on the ACC tournament.
The 2019 National Champion Virginia Cavaliers (17-6) enter as the top seed after beating Louisville on the road on Saturday to capture the regular season ACC crown. Florida State only needed to beat a 10-13 Notre Dame team on the road to claim the crown but the Irish jumped out to a big lead early and hung on for the huge upset victory and Virginia claimed the title with the road win over the Cardinals. The Hoos are a lock for the Big Dance but still have some question marks after losing three straight late in the regular season. Sam Hauser has been sensational this season for Virginia and Jay Huff is one of the most interesting big men in the country. I think the key for the Cavaliers are point guard Kihei Clark and wing Trey Murphy. When they are on, the Hoos are capable of beating anyone.
Florida State (15-5) enters as the No. 2 seed and I expect Coach Leonard Hamilton and the Seminoles will be looking to make up for that lackluster effort they displayed against Notre Dame. FSU has plenty of height and talent and are by far the deepest team in the ACC and regularly have nine players that play at least 15 minutes per game. They are an NCAA lock and a favorite to get to the ACC title game although that side of the bracket has several teams capable of making a run.
Virginia Tech (15-5), the No. 3 seed, is also safely in the Big Dance regardless of their outcome in the ACC tournament. The Hokies have played some great basketball this season and are also a dangerous team. Contact tracing in the program however caused Tech to miss their final two games of the regular season and one thing we have seen this year is that long stretches without playing has not been kind to teams when they return to action.
No. 4 Georgia Tech (15-8) is also safely into the NCAA tournament field and will be hoping to boost their resume with a couple of wins in the ACC tourney. Georgia Tech gave Virginia all they wanted twice in their two regular season meetings and I expect another barnburner in the semifinals.
Clemson (16-6), North Carolina (16-9), and Louisville (13-6) are the Nos. 5-7 seeds for this week’s ACC tourney and are most likely in the NCAA tournament field although a win or two would go a long way in solidifying their position. Clemson was fantastic earlier this season but went through a stretch where they really struggled after a long delay due to COVID. The Tarheels have been up and down and are 2-2 in their last four games. UNC did look good in their win over Duke on Saturday night. Louisville is also a dangerous team that is capable of pulling an upset and likely will need at least one win to assure their spot in the Big Dance. Syracuse (15-8) definitely needs one and possibly two wins to be assured of a bid.
NC State (13-9), and Duke (11-11) appear to be on the wrong side of the bubble for a bid to the NCAA tournament but the ACC tournament champion will earn a spot in the Big Dance and that may be the Blue Devils and Wolfpack’s only hope. The Blue Devils last missed the NCAA tournament in 1995.
As for the ACC tournament, I am picking No. 2 Florida State to edge No. 1 Virginia 69-64 in the title game.
As a Virginia fan, I am rooting for the Hoos and hope I am wrong but the Seminoles size was an issue in their only regular season meeting in Tallahassee and that will likely be the case again this time around unless Hauser and the Cavaliers can shoot the lights out.
It should be fun!
Kaleb Has Double-Double
Former Park View standout Kaleb Johnson had his best game to date in the NBA G League recently as he scored 14 points and pulled down 11 rebounds in 24 minutes of action in Austin’s 102-88 win over the Long Island Nets last Tuesday. Johnson hit 5 of 8 shots from the field in the victory.
Austin completed a 10-5 record in the shortened regular season to earn a date in the 8-team single-elimination G League playoffs.
