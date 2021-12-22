The Park View High School varsity boys’ basketball team stayed unbeaten in the Tri-Rivers District standings by rolling past visiting Brunswick HS 67-50 on Friday night in front of a sold-out crowd in South Hill.
The victory improved the Dragons to 5-2 overall and 4-0 in the district while Brunswick fell to 3-4 overall and 3-2 in the district.
The Dragons came out clicking on all cylinders as Tomar Logan hit back to back treys to give the home team a 13-6 lead at the 2:05 mark of the opening quarter.
After Jamarkel Mays hit a jumper at the 1:08 mark for Brunswick, Park View got buckets from Logan and Tylik Minor and two free-throws from T. J. Alexander to open up a 19-8 lead.
A bucket by Alexander at the 4:23 mark of the second quarter gave the Dragons a 25-14 lead but Noah Sadler converted a 3-point play and Ja’Malachi Pearson added a bucket for the Bulldogs to cut the Park View lead to 25-19.
Alexander and Tamarion Thomas hit treys over the final minute of the first half for the Dragons to extend the lead to 35-21 at the halftime break.
Park View continued to pour it on in the third quarter as a 3-point play by Jaheem Smith gave the Dragons a 42-25 lead at the 4:54 mark.
Smith hit the shot of the game at the end of the quarter throwing the ball from just beyond the visitors’ bench, roughly 65’, and finding nothing but the bottom of the net at the buzzer for a trey to give Park View a 53-29 lead.
The Dragons took a 64-39 lead on two free-throws by Logan at the 3:13 mark of the final quarter before Coach Danny Watkins emptied his bench on the way to the lopsided victory.
Logan led all scorers with 22 points for Park View while Alexander scored 15 and Smith added 12.
Mays led Brunswick with 12 points while Jayshaun Jones scored 11 and Hicks added 10.
Park View……19 16 18 14 - 67
Brunswick…..…8 13 8 21 - 50
Park View – Alexander 15, Smith 12, Thomas 3, Logan 22, Minor 6, Hayes 2, Goode 2, Hawkins 3.
Brunswick – Hicks 10, Sadler 9, Jay. Jones 11, Mays 12, Pearson 8.
PVJV’s, 46-31
The Park View JV’s topped Brunswick 46-31 on Friday night afternoon in South Hill.
Derrion Brooks led the Baby Dragons with 19 points while Ja’Marjae Barner led the Baby Bulldogs with 12 points.
The win improved the Park View JV’s to 3-1 on the season while Brunswick fell to 1-3.
PVJV….6 18 12 10 -46
BJV……6 8 6 11 – 31
Park View JV’s – Brooks 19, Thomas 4, Dailey 6, Evans 4, Crayton 2, Alston 8, Jefferson 3.
Brunswick JV’s – Barner 12, Tucker 4, Bright 4, Bentley 4, J. Richardson 2, S. Richardson 5.
