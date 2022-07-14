The South Hill Coach Pitch All-Stars stayed alive on Monday afternoon by topping Amelia 14-4 in an elimination game in the Virginia Dixie Youth D2 state tournament being played at Parker Park.
The win improved the local team to 2-1 in the tournament as South Hill was scheduled to play the loser of the winner’s bracket game between Buckingham/Timberlake on Tuesday night needing a win to advance to the championship round.
The local team scored two runs in the first inning against Amelia as Andrew Hren and Wesley Jones reached base and scored.
South Hill began to pull away in the second inning as Reed Crisman, Hren, Jones, Bubba Smith, Matthew Boyd, Jaxon Harris and Zack Bevel all scored to give the home team a 9-0 lead.
Amelia got on the board with a run in the third to cut the lead to 9-1 but South Hill got another run from Hren in the fourth and then Carson Boyd, Taylor Smith, Bevel and Crisman scored in the fifth to run the lead to 14-1.
Amelia scored three runs in their final at-bat for the final margin.
SH, 11-1
South Hill topped Brunswick 11-1 in an elimination game on Saturday afternoon after getting off to a good start in the bottom of the first when Andrew Hren, Wesley Jones, Bubba Smith, Matthew Boyd and Carter Lafoon all scored for an early 5-0 lead.
Zack Bevel and Hren scored again in the second inning to run the lead to 7-0.
Brunswick meanwhile struggled at the plate on the muggy afternoon and scored its only run in the third inning when Lazayvion Walker singled and crossed home to cut the lead to 7-1.
Carson Boyd scored for South Hill in the bottom of the inning to increase the lead to 9-1 and Jones and Lafoon scored in the bottom of the fourth to end the contest.
Hren, Jones and Lafoon scored two runs apiece to pace South Hill.
Easton Weidman reached base twice in the game for Brunswick while Darien Easter, Darius Easter, Jr., Mikael Smith and Jakhi Walton reached base once.
Buckingham, 12-9
South Hill dropped its tournament opener on Friday evening, falling 12-9 to Buckingham.
South Hill got off to a good start in the game as Lafoon, Jones and Matthew Boyd scored in the top of the first for a 3-0 lead.
Buckingham answered with six runs in the bottom of the inning to take a 6-3 lead.
Reed Crisman scored for South Hill in the second inning while Smith, Carson Boyd and Mason Garnette scored in the third inning but Buckingham added three runs in the second and one in the fourth for a 10-7 lead.
Smith and Carson Boyd scored in the fifth for South Hill to cut the lead to one but Buckingham added two runs in the bottom of the inning.
The local team had three baserunners reach in the top of the sixth but Buckingham got a groundout to seal the victory.
Bubba Smith and Carson Boyd scored two runs apiece to pace South Hill in the contest.
Lunenburg, 16-8
Brunswick dropped a 16-8 decision to Lunenburg, the defending state champions, on Friday evening in a first-round contest.
Brunswick got off to a good start in the opener, taking a 2-0 lead in the first inning when Darius Easter, Jr., and Kaleb Artis scored.
Lunenburg tired the score in the top of the second but Mason Simon scored in the bottom of the second to give Brunswick a 3-2 lead.
The score was tied at five going to the fourth inning when Lunenburg scored two runs and then added seven in the fifth and two in the seventh to pull away.
Easton Weidman, Easter, Jr., and Artis scored two runs apiece to pace Brunswick while Simon and Zammerion Evans scored one run apiece.
Samuel Wells Bacon led Lunenburg with three runs while Malcom Reese, Tanner Powers, Triton Redford and Future Hendricks scored two runs apiece.
