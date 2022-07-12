The South Hill All-Stars made a sensational run but came up just short in the Virginia Babe Ruth 16-18 year-old state tournament in Powhatan after falling 15-2 to Augusta in the semifinal round on Saturday morning.
South Hill went a perfect 4-0 to capture Pool B in the state tournament but ran into a tough opponent in Augusta in the semifinal round. Augusta went on to top Stafford 2-1 to capture the state title.
Augusta came out swinging the bats and scored four runs in the top of the first inning and added two runs in the fourth, two in the fifth and seven in the sixth.
South Hill got on the scoreboard in the sixth inning when Trey Mitchell and Harrison Harper both drew walks and scored after Tyler Turman reached on a hit and Alex Townsend followed with a double.
Jaxton Shook, Turman and Townsend all had hits in the game for South Hill.
SH, 7-3
South Hill topped Manassas 7-3 on Friday afternoon to go undefeated in Pool B and earn a top seed for the state semifinal round.
Alex Townsend and Asa Murry teamed together to earn the win on the hill. Townsend pitched two innings recording one strikeout while Murry tossed five innings and struck out five.
The local team did all of its damage offensively over two innings, scoring four runs in the fourth inning and three in the fifth.
Harrison Harper hit his second home run in the tournament for South Hill in the fourth inning while Jake Brame added one in the fifth.
Matthew Woyer had two hits and scored a run for the local team while Austin Burton had a hit and scored two runs. Asa Murry had a hit and scored a run while Mitchell scored a run
SH, 8-2
South Hill topped Charlottesville 8-2 in their third game of the tournament and second of the day on Thursday.
The local team scored one run in the first inning, four in the third, two in the sixth and one in the seventh.
Jaxson Hatcher had three hits including a homer in the third inning and scored two runs in the win while Turman had three hits including a homer also in the third inning and scored one run. Harper had two hits and scored two runs
Shook recorded three hits in the victory while Woyer and Jaden Phillips had two hits and scored a run and Murry had two hits. Mitchell also scored a run.
Brame pitched three innings striking out six in the victory while Murry struck out two over two innings and Shook pitched the final two innings, striking out four.
SH, 12-3
South Hill earned their second win of the tournament on Thursday with a 12-3 victory over Southwestern Youth.
The South Hill offense was steady throughout the contest scoring one run in the first, three in the second, two in the third, one in the fourth, two in the fifth, one in the sixth and one in the seventh.
Harper had three hits including a homerun in the fifth inning and scored two runs while Hatcher had three hits and scored two runs.
Mitchell had a hit and scored two runs in the contest while Woyer and Turman had two hits and scored a run and Shook and Brame had a hit and scored a run.
Harper earned the win on the mound throwing six innings striking out two while Turman pitched the final inning striking out one.
SH, 13-2
South Hill got their tournament off to a great start as Alex Townsend blasted a grand slam homerun in the first inning and the local team topped Stafford 13-2 in their pool play opener.
Townsend went 2 for 2 and scored three runs in the victory while Hatcher had two hits and scored two runs and Harper had one hit and scored twice. Mitchell and Woyer walked twice and scored two runs apiece while Turman had a hit and scored a run and Shook added a hit.
Phillips picked up the win on the mound tossing four innings and striking out 10 while also adding a hit in the victory. Shook pitched the final inning for South Hill striking out one.
