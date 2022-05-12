Dragons Down Bulldogs, 21-4

The Park View High School varsity baseball team shook off the effects of an early week loss to Colonial Heights HS and responded with a road win over Brunswick HS and then were awarded a pair of wins from Sussex-Central HS who forfeited two games on Thursday.
The three victories on the week improved the Dragons to 7-7 overall and 6-3 in the Tri-Rivers District.
Park View got the bats going in a big way in a 21-4 win at Brunswick HS last Tuesday evening.
DeAndre Watson had a big night for the Dragons, hitting two homeruns including a grand slam in the lopsided victory.
Watson’s grand slam in the first inning helped Park View jump out to a 10-0 lead.
Watson hit a solo shot to lead off the second inning for an 11-0 lead and Park View added three runs in the third, one in the fourth and five in the fifth.
Watson went 3 for 4 in the game and scored four runs while Adam Jones went 2 for 3 with a double and three runs scored. Matthew Lynch went 2 for 3 and scored two runs while Isaac Walton went 1 for 2 with a double, two walks and scored two runs.
Jaxson Hatcher went 1 for 2 with two runs scored while Austin Jackson and Jaxton Shook both went 1 for 4. Jackson scored three runs in the game while Shook scored two.
Kwondrey Coleman had a double and scored a run in the game while Meshari Greenly went 2 for 2 with a double and Karatavion Thomas had a walk and scored a run.
Kevin Goldsberry, Kenneth Owens Jr., Jaheim Hicks and Kaijuan Roach all scored runs for Brunswick in the fourth inning.
Jackson earned the win on the mound for Park View throwing 4.1 innings while Shook threw the final 2/3rds of an inning.
CH, 11-0
The Dragons ran into a tough pitcher in Colonial Heights’ Hunter Santilli as the visitors picked up an 11-0 victory in South Hill last Monday night.
Park View could never quite square the bats up, striking out eight times on the night. Matthew Lynch reached base twice in the contest on an error and after being hit by a pitch while Watson reached base once after being hit by a pitch.
The Colonials scored two runs in the first inning, one in the second, three in the third, two in the fourth and three in the fifth.
