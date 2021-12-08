Dragons Go 3-1 in Opening Week

The Park View High School varsity boys’ basketball team captured wins in their first three games of the opening week but suffered their first defeat after falling 55-50 to Thomas Jefferson HS in the Sussex-Central HS Invitational on Saturday afternoon.
It was a busy opening week for the Dragons with four games over six days.
Park View got off to a good start on Saturday afternoon however, taking a 12-7 lead in the first quarter behind four points apiece from Jaheem Smith and Tomar Logan.
Both teams struggled offensively in the second stanza but TJ outscored Park View 7-4 to trim the Dragons lead to 16-14 at the halftime break.
Both teams got their offense going in the third quarter as Amonta Farrar and Smith both scored eight points apiece for Park View but TJ outscored the local team 25-22 in the stanza to take a 39-38 lead to the fourth quarter.
Thomas Jefferson got seven points from Burnett in the fourth quarter and outscored Park View 16-12 in the stanza to claim the victory.
Smith led the Dragons with 14 points in the contest while TJ Alexander added 12.
McCloud led TJ with 14 points while Jackson added 13.
Park View……………12 4 22 12 - 50
Thomas Jefferson…….7 7 25 16 – 55
Park View – Alexander 12, Smith 14, Logan 4, Minor 8, Farrar 8, Hayes 4.
Thomas Jefferson – Jackson 13, Wallace 11, McCloud 14, Burnett 12, Jones 4.
PV, 54-33
The Dragons improved to 2-0 in the Tri-Rivers District with a 54-33 road win over Sussex-Central HS on Friday evening.
Park View jumped out to a 16-9 lead in the first quarter behind five points from Alexander and five from Smith.
The local team exploded on a 25-2 run in the second quarter behind nine points from Tomar Logan and six from Tylik Minor to break the game wide open and take a commanding 41-11 lead to the halftime break.
Coach Danny Watkins was able to get his bench players some court time in the second half as Park View cruised to the lopsided victory.
Minor led the Dragons with 12 points in the game while Smith scored 10 and Logan and Alexander added nine points apiece.
Park View……..16 25 7 6 – 54
Sussex………….9 2 14 8 - 33
Park View – Watson 4, Alexander 9, Smith 10, Thomas 6, Logan 9, Minor 12, Gill 2, Hawkins 2.
Sussex – Prosise 4, Crapper 7, Silver 2, Ordonez 3, Cypress 6, Gilliam 11.
PV, 46-37
Park View captured its district opener by picking up a 46-37 win over Southampton HS on the road last Wednesday night.
The Dragons were able to break out of a 10-10 tie with a 12-5 run in the second quarter behind four points from Cameron Hayes and three from Alexander to open up a 22-15 halftime lead.
Park View increased the lead to double digits with a 15-9 run in the third quarter behind seven points from Alexander and four from Minor.
Minor added six points in the final stanza as Park View hung on for the win.
Alexander and Minor led the Dragons with 13 points apiece in the game while Moore led Southampton with 13 points.
Park View……..10 12 15 9 – 46
Southampton…..10 5 9 12 - 37
Park View – Watson 2, Alexander 13, Thomas 2, Logan 6, Minor 13, Farrar 2, Hayes 8.
Southampton – Joyner 2, Moore 13, Williams 3, Scott 9, Hunt 1, Ricks 3.
PVJV’s, 31-22
The Park View JV’s ran their record to 3-0 on the young season with a 31-22 win over Sussex-Central HS on the road Friday night.
Derrion Brooks scored 16 points to lead the Baby Dragons while Kratavion Thomas added 13 in the win.
PVJV…….8 9 7 7 – 31
SJV………4 5 10 3 - 22
Park View JV’s – Brooks 16, Thomas 13, Evans 2.
Sussex JV’s – Frazier 4, Harris 4, Brown 5, Bullock 9.
PVJV’s, 39-27
The Park View JV’s got 13 points from Brooks and 12 from Thomas in a 39-27 win on the road over Southampton last Wednesday night.
PVJV……...6 10 7 16 - 39
SHJV…….10 5 5 7 – 27
Park View JV’s – Brooks 13, Thomas 12, Icenhour 4, Evans 8, Jeffers 2.
Southampton JV’s – Bynum 2, Eaton 3, Jenkins 11, Williams 4, Key 10, Hill 4.
