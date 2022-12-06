A great crowd turned out for the first wrestling match in school history at Mecklenburg County High School last Wednesday night and the Phoenix put on a fantastic show going 3-0 to capture the quad match.
The Phoenix topped Bassett 45-33, Martinsville 42-36 and George Washington-Danville 54-12.
Seven Mecklenburg wrestlers - Kevin Price, Jayden Escalera, Luke Hammond, Ariana Tolliver, Rafferty Lee, Jarell Chavies and Bryson Burns - all went 3-0 on the day. Tyler Schmitt went 2-1 for the Phoenix while Blake Bohannan went 1-2 and Conner Champion was 0-3.
Senior captain Kevin Price was credited with the first win on the home mat in program history in the match against Bassett.
Mecklenburg (5-2) traveled for a quad match at Bassett HS on Saturday and went 2-2 on the day.
Bryson Burns, Kevin Price and Luke Hammond captured weight class titles at the event.
