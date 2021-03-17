Seward Breaks UL School Record

Former Brunswick High School standout and University of Lynchburg freshman Aniya Seward broke the school record in the women's triple jump on Saturday in the school’s first home track meet in nearly two years, marking 38'4.75" to come away with the victory in the event. Seward's teammate, LaMaya Lacy, claimed second as the senior jumped 37'1.75" to put herself fourth on the all-time records list. Seward's jump broke the previous record set by Amy Edwards in 1996, Lynchburg's oldest women's outdoor track & field record.
Lacy and Seward went one and two in the women's 100-meter hurdles, as Lacy ran 14.94 and Seward ran a 15.01 giving them both new personal bests and putting them second and third, respectively, on the all-time list. Also on the women's side, junior Lauren Anderson won the pole vault, clearing 11'5", giving her the third highest vault in program history. Allison Bobst won the women's 400m hurdles as she ran a 1:08.71, which puts her ninth all-time. Elle Benefield moved up to seventh in the record books as she threw for 135'9.5" in the hammer throw.
On the men's side, sophomore Frank Csorba, a former Bluestone HS standout, won the men's 3k with a time of 3:55.28 putting him fourth in the Lynchburg record books. Max Sparks, Sam Llaneza, and Csorba went one-two-three in the men's 5k as Sparks' 14:38.80 landed him third all-time while Llaneza's 14:52.47 and Csorba's 14:53.52 landed them seventh and eighth in the record book, respectively.
In the men's javelin throw, senior Jake Degenshein finished second (176'1.3"), giving him a new personal best and moving him up to sixth on the all-time list for the event.
Lynchburg track & field will be back in action on Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20 as the Hornets travel to Myrtle Beach, S.C. to compete in the Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational.
