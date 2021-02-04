Senior Athlete Profile: Dakota Douglas

Dakota Douglas

Sport: Football

Age: 18

Favorite Food: General Tso Chicken

Favorite TV Show: The Walking Dead

Favorite Music Artist: Lil Uzi Vert

Favorite Sports Memory: When me and the rest of the 2018-2019 Park View Dragons clinched a spot in the playoffs.

What Will You Miss the Most this Season:  I am going to miss the family of the football team we had at Park View and also will definitely miss the football games.

Plans after graduation:  I plan to attend a community college for two years and then transfer to a University of my choice and major in nutrition and also minor in coaching.