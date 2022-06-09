The second-seeded Park View High School boys’ soccer team fought to the finish but fell 5-0 to seventh-seeded New Kent HS last Tuesday evening in a Class 3, Region A quarterfinal contest at Dragon Field in the final contest for the local program.
The win improved to New Kent to 7-10-1 on the season while Park View saw its campaign end with a 12-4-1 record.
“We knew that we had a very difficult game and that we couldn't make mistakes,” said Park View coach Pepe Pacheco. “We were able to compete with them until we made the first mistake and it cost us a goal and from there more (mistakes) followed. Our team came out in the second half with better concentration. It was a season where we had many new players who had not played before and they worked hard but in the end, it was not enough for us to achieve our goals but we did good some things. I offer thanks for each one of them and for all those who were part of the Dragon family all these years.”
Park View had chances to score throughout the contest but a stingy Trojans defense was able to thwart every Dragons’ attack.
The visitors got on the scoreboard first when Xabier Zuazo scored the first of his four goals on the night at the 23:52 mark of the first half.
Zuazo scored again at the 9:05 mark and added two more goals over the last two minutes of the first half to give the Trojans a 4-0 lead at the halftime break.
The visitors added a final goal in the second half for the final margin.
Junior Chase Crabel of Park View was recently named a Tri-Rivers District second team selection.
PV Girls Fall
The fifth-seeded Park View High School girls’ soccer team saw its season come to an end after falling 10-0 on the road at fourth-seeded Tabb HS in a Class 3, Region A quarterfinal contest last Tuesday evening.
The win improved the Lady Tigers to 6-5-2 on the season while Park View saw its season come to an end with a 4-5-1 record.
The Park View coaching staff of Joshua Carroll and Vickie Soyars selected Nakya Garnes and Angie Hernandez as the offensive players of the game, Cadence Kille as the defensive player of the year, Alice Gonzalez-Sanchez as the midfielder of the game and Ahmyah Hicks as the MVP.
They also paid tribute to the players saying, “We are incredibly proud of the hard work these young ladies put in this season. We have seen growth in them not only as student athletes but as young ladies. As we begin to look to the future, we will look back on our days as Lady Dragons with love and pride. Keep pushing, ladies.”
