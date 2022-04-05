The Park View High School girls’ soccer team gave visiting Windsor HS all it wanted last Wednesday evening but a late handball call resulted in a penalty kick for a goal and a 4-3 lead with 6:01 remaining and the Lady Dukes held on for the win down the stretch.
The loss dropped the Lady Dragons to 0-2 on the young season.
The Lady Dukes got on the scoreboard with a goal at the 29:45 mark of the first half before Park View’s Nakya Garnes answered with a goal to knot the score at 1-1 at the 13:25 mark.
Windsor scored again at the 4:58 mark of the first half to take a 2-1 lead to the halftime break.
Angie Hernandez scored on a breakaway goal at the 29:23 mark of the second half to knot the score at two.
Windsor took advantage of a deep penalty kick at the 27:18 mark to take a 3-2 lead.
Park View’s Alice Gonzalez-Sanchez answered for the Lady Dragons with a goal on a corner kick that was fumbled by the Lady Dukes goalie to knot the score at three.
