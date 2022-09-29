The Mecklenburg County High School varsity volleyball team split a pair of matches in Piedmont District action last week after topping Magna Vista 3-0 but falling 3-0 to Tunstall.
The loss to Tunstall on Thursday evening dropped the Lady Phoenix to 6-4 overall and 4-2 in the district.
“The week was pretty representative of our season with highs and lows; the high of sweeping a very good team in Magna Vista and the low being swept by a solid Tunstall team on Thursday,” said Lady Phoenix Coach Justin Kirkland. “The JV’s experienced the same thing, just conversely, being swept by a very good Magna Vista team on Tuesday and sweeping a very good Tunstall team on Thursday. We continue to improve and will keep working towards our goal of getting better every day with our eyes on winning in October and November.”
The 2-0 win over Tunstall on Thursday evening improved the Mecklenburg JV’s to 7-2 overall and 5-1 in the district.
The Mecklenburg County Middle School volleyball team improved to 3-0 on the season after topping visiting Lunenburg 3-1 last Tuesday.
