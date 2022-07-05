The Mecklenburg All-Stars captured the Virginia State Dixie Baseball Majors state crown for the fifth straight year after topping Charlotte County 9-2 on Sunday at Halifax County High School.
The local team went a perfect 3-0 in the tournament and will represent Virginia in the Dixie Majors World Series that gets underway on Friday, July 22 in Nashville, Tennessee. Mecklenburg will meet the Texas state champions at 6 p.m. in Game 2 of the tournament.
Mecklenburg went straight to work in the state title game as Keon Greene led off with a walk and Cody Hoffer reached after being hit by a pitch. Both scored on passed balls for a quick 2-0 lead.
Mecklenburg added two more runs in the second inning when Matthew Woyer reached on a fielder’s choice and Justin Clary followed with an RBI double. Clary scored later in the inning for a 4-0 lead.
Mecklenburg increased its lead to 6-0 in the third inning when Michael Holtzman walked, Harrison Harper reached on an error, and Jaxson Hatcher singled.
Greene led off the fourth inning with a single, Holtzman reached on an error, and Harper and Christian Barthlomew followed with RBI hits to open up a commanding 9-0 lead.
Charlotte County added one run in the sixth and one in the seventh.
Harper and Clary led Mecklenburg with two hits apiece while Camrin Morton, Alex Townsend, Bartholomew, Hatcher and Greene added one apiece.
Jake Brame picked up the complete game win for Mecklenburg on the mound, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out six and walking only one.
Mecklenburg, 10-9
Mecklenburg advanced to the title game with a thrilling 10-9 win over Charlotte County in eight innings on Saturday afternoon.
Camrin Morton came up with the game winner in the eighth inning after advancing to third on a flyout by Clary and scoring on a passed ball.
Holtzman had a big game for Mecklenburg and went 3 for 3 at the plate with a 2-run homer and three runs scored while Harper had two hits and scored two runs and Barthlomew had two hits. Greene had a hit and scored two runs while Morton added a hit and scored a run. Woyer added a hit in the victory while Hatcher and Hoffer each scored a run.
Jaxton Shook picked up the win on the mound for Mecklenburg in the contest.
Mecklenburg, 10-3
Mecklenburg topped Amelia 10-3 in its state tourney opener on Friday afternoon.
Holtzman had a monster game for Mecklenburg hitting a grand slam homerun in the first inning while going 2 for 3 with three runs scored. Greene recorded two hits and scored a run while Hatcher totaled two hits. Hoffer and Josh Epeinbeck had a hit and scored two runs while Trey Mitchell had a hit and scored a run. Townsend added a hit in the victory while Barthlomew scored a run.
Epeinbeck picked up the win on the mound for Mecklenburg.
