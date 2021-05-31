Dr D Sports: CC Leads JMU to World Series

The James Madison University softball team behind the sensational play of former Park View HS standout Odicci Alexander is headed to the NCAA College Softball World Series for the first time in program history.
The college softball world learned something that the local folks have known since Alexander helped lead South Hill to the Dixie Softball Belles World Series title as a youngster in 2011, this young lady is simply one of the best in the country!
When the No. 8 Missouri bats turned hot in the second game of the Best of Three Super Regional in Columbia, Missouri to post a 7-1 win and knot the series at one on Saturday, JMU Coach Loren LaPorte said her star pitcher would be ready when called upon again.
That happened on Sunday and Alexander went the distance on the mound against one of the top offensive teams in college softball, scattering four hits and five walks while striking out six and limiting them to a pair of runs in JMU’s historic 7-2 victory.
Alexander also had a big day at the plate going 2 for 4 with a RBI and a run scored.
No. 22 JMU becomes the first school not from a power five conference to reach the College Softball World Series since Louisiana achieved the feat in 2014.
It’s also the first time since 2012 that a non-seeded team will play in Oklahoma City, as JMU and Georgia join the 2012 LSU and South Florida squads in that regard.
The victory on Sunday improved Alexander to 16-1 in the circle on the season while the Lady Dukes improved to 39-2.
Other than a tough start in Game 2, Alexander was simply sensational in the Super Regionals in front of record-setting Missouri home crowds.
She absolutely willed the Lady Dukes to a 2-1 victory in the first game of the series on Friday evening despite a strike zone that the umpire suddenly shrunk to a 10x10 square in the bottom of the seventh inning. Alexander tossed a 1-hitter in that game while striking out 10 in the complete-game victory.
She also got the Lady Dukes first hit in the top of the seventh inning with an infield single and then scored on redshirt freshman’s Emily Phillips single for the first run of the game.
After the game, Alexander said, “Whatever it takes, I’m going to do to get us to Oklahoma City.”
Mission Accomplished CC!
The stakes will grow even larger on Thursday when Alexander and the Lady Dukes face top-ranked Oklahoma in a first-round World Series game at noon in Oklahoma City that will be televised by ESPN.
Southside Virginia will be watching and rooting.
Best Wishes to CC and the Lady Dukes!
