Dr. D Sports: The NBA Is Back

It seems like it was only yesterday when I was tuning in to watch the Los Angeles Lakers take down the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.
Actually it seems that away because the NBA campaign did not wrap up the past season until early October after a delayed start due to COVID-19 and the new season is already upon us.
I think our two local NBA stars – Keldon Johnson and Javonte Green – should both be in for even bigger roles on their respective teams this year.
Both youngsters showed they belong late in their rookie campaigns as Johnson was a scoring machine after getting a chance at big minutes down the stretch while Green also had some big games.
Green underwent successful arthroscopic surgery after tearing the meniscus in his right knee during the playoffs.
With Kemba Walker out for Boston, Green actually got the start in the Celtics’ two pre-season games last week and I thought he played well.
Celtics coach Brad Stevens has said that spot will be filled based on matchups but it was good to see Green get the first shot in the pre-season.
Johnson missed the past few weeks with a foot injury but Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich said the talented second-year player should be able to return early in the season.
As for the NBA race this season, I think the Lakers are still the team to beat although the Clippers could be there in the Western Conference should LeBron and company stumble.
In the East, I like the Celtics and their young core to take another step forward and contend in the conference although the Bucks right now are my favorite and the Nets could also have something to say before all is said and done.
In the end, I think we will see the Lakers hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy once again after topping the Bucks in six games.
School List Growing
Petersburg joined the growing number of high-schools last week to opt out of the VHSL winter sports season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That list has grown to 40 schools which includes Park View, Bluestone and Brunswick.
Over 100 schools across the state have pushed back the start date of their winter sports season to January and I am sure more schools will make the decision not to play moving forward.
Merry Christmas
I certainly hope each and everyone one of you has a Merry Christmas!
While many of us will not be able to gather with family and friends the way we traditionally do this holiday season, I am optimistic that better days are on the way.
A toast to health, love and happiness in the New Year!
Happy Holidays Everyone!
