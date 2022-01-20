Dr. D Sports: Fain Excited About Opportunities

Jonathan Fain, Mecklenburg County High School’s new Student Activities Administrator, said he is excited about the opportunities that await the local students and athletes when the new consolidated high school and middle school opens later this year.
Fain, a native of Patrick County, is a graduate of Patrick County High School and Averett University.
He has a background in school administration and previously served as the athletic director at George Washington-Danville.
Fain has been busy putting athletic schedules together and interviewing for fall coaches.
He said his reception to the area could not have gone any better.
“I have hit the ground running and it’s going good,” he said. “I am excited. The facilities are simply amazing.”
He said he thinks Mecklenburg’s placement in the Piedmont District will go smoothly.
“I think we will fit right in,” he said. “I have already been in a meeting with the other athletic directors.”
With schools in the middle of the VHSL four-year cycle, it is not a guarantee however that Mecklenburg will be able to play each Piedmont district member in football this fall.
“We will do the best we can there and fill in as needed,” he said.
Mecklenburg County teams will be eligible to compete in Piedmont District tournaments in their first season of play.
Mecklenburg will be joining Halifax County and GW-Danville as VHSL Division 4 teams in the district while Bassett, Magna Vista and Tunstall are Division 3 teams and Martinsville and Patrick County are Division 2 schools.
Fain said Patrick County is considering a move to another district more central to their location.
He said the local staff have been great to work with in his first few weeks on the job.
“They have been outstanding,” he said. “Right now, it is all about building relationships. I am thoroughly enjoying working with everyone.”
Fain said relationship building is at the core of everything being done and that will continue when the students from Bluestone and Park View join together this fall.
“It will be an exciting time,” he said.
Fain said he can’t wait until the student-athletes begin practice later this summer and the entire student body is on campus at the new school complex.
“Being around the kids is what it is all about,” he said. “I’m excited about the opportunities that lie ahead.”
