Dragons Fall in Season Opener

The Park View High School varsity baseball team battled to the finish but let a lead get away in the fourth inning and fell 14-4 at Randolph-Henry HS in their season opener on Friday evening.
First-year Dragons’ skipper Todd Seate said he saw a lot to like and some areas that the team will need to improve on.
“I thought we did pretty well,” he said “I was pleased with the way we swung the bats and despite the score, the way we pitched. There were some fly balls hit into the gap that we were not able (to make a play on).”
Seate said before the season with such a young team it would take some time, but said he is already seeing improvement.
“They just have to get back into the flow of things,” he said.
The Dragons got going offensively in the second inning when Jaxson Hatcher led off with a single, Lane Kinker singled and Jaxton Shook and Adam Jones walked. A big hit by Matthew Lynch helped Park View jump out to a 4-2 lead.
Jake Brame got the start for the Dragons and pitched into the fourth inning before being relieved over the final two innings by Kinker and Jackson.
The Statesmen scored seven runs in the fourth frame and added five in the fifth to seal the victory.
Hatcher led Park View with two hits in the game while Kinker, Jones, Lynch and Austin Jackson added one apiece.
The Dragons will travel to Surry HS on Thursday for a district contest before playing at Bluestone HS on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.