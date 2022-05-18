The Park View High School varsity baseball team knocked off the district-leading Surry Cougars 10-7 on Monday evening in South Hill in a big Tri-Rivers District contest.
The victory improved the Dragons to 11-7 overall and 10-3 in the district.
The visitors got off to a great start, taking advantage of three walks and two hits to score four runs in the top of the first.
Park View answered back in the second when Jaxton Shook doubled and scored when DeAndre Watson reached on an error. Watson scored later in the inning to cut the deficit to 4-2.
The Dragons took a 6-4 lead in the third inning when Kwondrey Coleman led off with a single and Matthew Lynch, Austin Jackson and Jaxson Hatcher followed with RBI singles.
Surry tied the score at six in the top of the fifth by taking advantage of a walk and two hits.
The Dragons quickly answered in the bottom of the fifth as Jackson, Hatcher, Shook and Watson all reached on hits and scored.
Jake Brame relieved Jaxton Shook in the sixth and allowed only one unearned run in the seventh to seal the victory.
Jackson, Shook and Hatcher led the Dragons with two hits apiece in the win.
PV Girls Roll
The Park View High School varsity softball team honored seniors’ Kaylee Coker, Ashlyn Lewis and Lizzie Wesson and then went out and smashed visiting Windsor HS 19-1 on Monday evening.
The victory improved Park View to 14-5 overall and 12-1 in the Tri-Rivers District.
Alex Love picked up the three-inning win in the circle, allowing only one hit while striking out three with no walks.
Park View went right to work in the bottom of the first inning scoring nine runs and then added 10 more in the second inning.
Jordyn Jackson went 3 for 3 in the game with 5 RBI and two runs scored. She hit a 2-run homer over the right centerfield fence in the first inning and added a 2-run inside-the-park homer in the second inning.
Carrington Sasser also went 3 for 3 on the day with three runs scored while Tori Powell went 2 for 3 with 3 RBI and three runs scored. Ashlyn Lewis had two hits in the game and scored two runs while Kaylee Coker had a double with 3 RBI and a run scored.
Jordyn Maclin and Paige Springer recorded a hit and had 2 RBI while Love had a hit and an RBI and Avery Evans added a hit and scored two runs. Abby Clary also scored three runs in the victory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.