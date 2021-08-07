(With Park View High School slated to merge with Bluestone HS to form the new Mecklenburg County HS in 2022, the South Hill Enterprise is running an ongoing series that looks back at some of the outstanding athletes, teams and coaches and their stories through the years. This is story No. 61 in the series.)
Megan Shepherd, Class of 2008, said a lot of great memories come to mind when she looks back on her softball and volleyball career at Park View High School.
“It was a blast,” she said. “That is where I made some of my best friends who are still like family today.”
Shepherd was a standout in both sports and also played a year of basketball for the Lady Dragons.
She played volleyball for four years and was an All-Southside District performer under Coach Beth Callahan.
“I was in the best shape of my life then,” she said. “I remember Bluestone was always a tough opponent for us. I have a lot of good memories from playing volleyball.”
She said Coach Callahan challenged her players to be always be their best.
“She knew what to do and what to say to get the best out of you,” Shepherd said. “And she was not afraid to tell you like it was. If you were not having a good game, she was not afraid to take you out and tell you to get your head on straight. I would usually find my game after that.”
Shepherd also played softball for four years for the Lady Dragons and earned All-Southside District honors in centerfield under Coach John Manning.
“We weren’t always the best team but we always made some noise,” she said. “Powhatan was our kryptonite in those days. Nottoway was also tough back then and Greensville wasn’t anybody to shake a stick at.”
She said a favorite memory for her was a Park View walk-off victory against Nottoway in extra innings.
Coach Callahan, who played softball at Randolph-Macon College, took several of the Park View athletes on an unofficial visit to Ashland in Shepherd’s senior year to introduce the youngsters to a few of her former college softball teammates as well as the head softball coach.
“I ended up at Randolph-Macon because of Beth,” Shepherd said. “I played travel ball but I didn’t know there was a path for me to play college softball. I think the dream and goal of every little girl who loves it is to play college softball. She showed me there was a way.”
Shepherd said Coach Callahan and teammate Shelby Brown always pushed her to be her best.
While Shepherd received interest from several college programs including James Madison University and Lynchburg College, she ultimately decided on Randolph-Macon.
“I looked at other places but I didn’t really want to go to a bigger school,” she said. “Lynchburg actually had the better softball program at the time but I liked Randolph-Macon. It felt like home.”
Shepherd was a four-year starter in left field for the Lady Jackets.
She said that while the team struggled during her freshman year, the Lady Jackets continued to improve and got stronger, qualifying for the ODAC tournament her last three seasons.
“One of my proudest moments is being on the team that started the tradition,” she said. “I saw the steps we were taking as a program to get us to where we are now.”
Shepherd was a consistent force for Randolph-Macon batting .272 in her freshman year with three homeruns and 14 RBI. She batted .308 in her sophomore season with two homeruns and 20 RBI. She hit .280 in her junior season with four homeruns and 18 RBI and hit .253 in her senior season with 14 RBI.
Shepherd said one her fondest college softball memories came in a game against Virginia Wesleyan and star pitcher Brittney Brown, a transfer from Radford University.
“She was good but for some reason I always seemed to hit her well,” Shepherd said. RMC was in a tight game agonist VWU when Shepherd connected on a 2-2 pitch and drilled a 2-run homer.
“I got a hold of that one and that homerun put us on top,” she said.
Shepherd said she became more of a power hitter in college after hitting the weight room and working with a trainer. “I was scrawny in high-school,” she said.
Shepherd said a funny memory for her was when she decided to try and swipe a base in a game during her freshman season and was thrown out at second.
“I learned quickly I wasn’t as fast in college,” she said with a laugh.
Shepherd graduated from Randolph-Macon in 2012 with a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Biology with a minor in Psychology.
She currently lives in Richmond and works as a field trainer for Potomac Family Dining Group.
Shepherd recently traveled with a local group of friends from South Hill to watch former Park View standout Odicci Alexander pitch for James Madison University in the Women’s College World Series.
“I am just so excited for her and the kids back home that she is able to inspire,” said Shepherd. “Oklahoma City was electric. It was amazing.”
Shepherd said younger girls interested in playing college softball should always work hard in school and on the diamond and keep their goals in front of them.
“They need to put their mind to it and do it,” she said. “Just focus on your dream. It will take a lot of hard work but it is absolutely worth it.”
