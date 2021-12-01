The Park View High School varsity boys’ basketball team jumped out to a 17-2 lead six minutes in and never looked back in picking up a 60-29 win over cross-county rival Bluestone HS in the season opener for both teams in South Hill on Monday night.
TJ Alexander had a big first quarter with a 3-point play and three treys to lead the Dragons with 12 points in the stanza.
The Dragons increased their lead to 28-5 at the 5:54 mark of the second quarter and took a 34-10 lead to the halftime break.
Park View opened the third quarter on a 15-5 run to open up a 49-13 lead at the 4:15 mark on the way to the lopsided victory.
Alexander led all scorers with 19 points while Tamarion Thomas added 11.
Logan, Jones and Baskerville all had six points apiece to pace Bluestone.
Park View…..20 14 21 5 - 60
Bluestone……4 6 14 5 – 29
Park View – Watson 4, Alexander 19, Smith 9, Thomas 11, Minor 6, Farrar 4, Gill 7.
Bluestone – Jones 6, Simmons 2, Baskerville 6, Crawley 2, James 5, Logan 6.
Bluestone, 61-40
The visiting Bluestone Lady Barons broke open a close game by opening the second quarter on a 6-0 run to take a 25-15 halftime lead over Park View in the girls’ varsity game on Monday evening.
The Lady Barons used an 18-0 run in the third quarter to break the game wide open.
Park View didn’t quit and fought back in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit under 20 but the Lady Barons cruised down the stretch to the 61-40 victory.
Mason led Bluestone with 18 points while Bailey and Tucker scored 12 points apiece and D. White added 11.
Deaona Watkins paced Park View with 10 points while Yvonne Dixon added eight.
Bluestone….…11 14 20 16 - 61
Park View…..…8 7 3 22 – 40
Bluestone – Mason 18, Davis 2, Bailey 12, Daz White 2, Tucker 12, Dennis 6, D. White 11.
Park View – Dixon 8, Hicks 2, Maclin 3, Watkins 10, Young 1, Boswell 6, Balducci 2.
PVJV’s, 64-26
The Park View junior varsity boys cruised past visiting Bluestone 64-26 on Monday night in its season opener.
Derrion Brooks paced the Baby Dragons with 21 points while Kratavion Thomas scored 17 points and Won’ Evans added 13.
PVJV………18 17 22 7 - 64
BJV…………8 5 3 10 - 26
Park View JV’s – Brooks 21, Thomas 17, Evans 13, Crayton 3, Harris 9, Haskins 2, Jeffers 2.
Bluestone JV’s – Pamplin 13, Tucker 4, Bullock 2, Degrae 2, Charies 2, Smith 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.