The Mecklenburg County High School football team been busy on the gridiron in preparation for the start of the season under the direction of new coach LeVar Medley. The Phoenix will welcome Appomattox HS for a scrimmage on Friday night at 6 p.m. Mecklenburg will open the regular season at home against Brunswick HS on August 25. (Dennis Smith)
