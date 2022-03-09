Todd Seate, the new head coach of the Park View High School varsity baseball team, said he is looking forward to leading the green and white in the school’s final season.
Seate, who served as an assistant to Matt Shearin last season, has previously coached at Bluestone Middle School and has over 30 years of experience coaching baseball at many different levels including in the successful Mecklenburg County Dixie Majors program.
Seate said despite the cold and wet start to practice, he is pleased with the numbers out this season and the improvement he is seeing in his players every day.
“The numbers are looking good but we are young,” he said. “We have 24 freshmen and sophomores and nine juniors and seniors out. As a whole, I think we are getting better every day.”
Some of the key returners for Park View this season include outfielder Lane Kinker who will also pitch and catch, junior pitcher Jaxton Shook who will also play third base, pitcher Jake Brame who will also play first base, shortstop Austin Jackson who will also pitch and speedsters Kwondrey Coleman and Tamarion Thomas.
A few of the players up from the junior varsity team include Isaac Walton, Matthew Lynch and Adam Jones.
“We also have a few seniors out this year that haven’t played in a few years and I think they will help us,” Seate said.
The veteran coach said defense and scoring runs will be the keys for success this season.
“We have some guys I think that are going to hit the ball,” he said, “but we are going to have to play some small ball.”
Seate said he looks for Southampton and Surry to be strong contenders in the Tri-Rivers District race.
“Southampton is always strong and if Surry has some of those pitchers back, they will be strong,” he said.
Seate said while a state title is always the goal for any high-school team, he is looking forward to seeing daily progress that will have the Dragons playing their best baseball come playoff time.
“We want to work hard and get better every day,” he said.
Seate will be assisted by former Dragons’ player David Cleaton as well as Hunter Sykes who is assisting at practice early in the campaign. Todd Sykes and son Holden Sykes will coach the junior varsity team.
The Dragons will open the regular season on March 17 at Randolph-Henry HS.
