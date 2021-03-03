Dr D Sports: Alexander Leads JMU in Opener

Former Park View standout Odicci Alexander improved her collegiate record to 64-15 in the circle with a complete game victory as James Madison kicked off their 2021 campaign in style with a 5-1 win over the University of Virginia on Saturday in Charlottesville. The Lady Dukes rallied with seven runs in the seventh inning to top George Washington 8-4 in the nightcap of the Cavalier Classic to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Alexander went the distance on the mound in the opener, recording seven strikeouts over seven innings while allowing only four hits and one earned run. She also went 1 for 3 at the plate with a RBI double.
She also saw mound time in the second game, tossing four innings while giving up three hits and three runs over four innings of work while recording four strikeouts.
Alexander, a red shirt senior, took advantage of the NCAA’s offer for seniors who lost their final season to return after the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation of spring sports a month into the campaign last year.
The Lady Dukes were off to a 13-6 start in 2020 with wins over No. 17 Texas Tech, No. 18 Missouri, UNC, UVA and Cal when the pandemic hit.
Alexander went 3-1 in the shortened season, tossing 26.2 innings with 31 strikeouts.
She was named the CAA pitcher of the week after winning two games and striking out 22 over 15 innings.
Alexander pitched a season high of eight innings with 10 strikeouts in the win over No. 19 Missouri and tied a career high with 12 strikeouts in the win over No. 17 Texas Tech.
She was named a pre-season All-American by Softball America in 2020 and also was named to the Softball America Preseason Top 100 at No. 21.
In addition, Alexander was named to the CAA Commissioner Academic Honor Roll for the Fall 2019 and Spring 2020 semesters.
Alexander has had a storied career at JMU and was named the CAA Rookie of the Year in her freshman campaign and the CAA player of the year in her sophomore and junior seasons. She was also named to the NFCA All-America third team in both her sophomore and junior seasons.
She brings a career batting average of .340 into this season and has 37 career homeruns.
JMU will face Longwood next Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in the Liberty Invitational in Lynchburg and then play the host school at 4:30 p.m.
Best Wishes to CC and the Lady Dukes this season as they make a push for the NCAA tournament!
