Senior Athlete Profile: Elias Fadool

Elias Fadool

Sport(s): Soccer, Basketball, Cross Country

Age: 17

Favorite Food: Steak

Favorite TV Show:  The Office

Favorite Music Artist: Jack Johnson

Favorite Sports Memory: Our soccer team scored a game winning goal against Colonial Heights and the whole team ran onto the field.

What Will You Miss the Most This Season: The late nights and early mornings with the team.

Plans after Graduation:  I plan to go to college but I am undecided where as of now.