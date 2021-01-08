Senior Athlete Profile: Elias Fadool

Sport(s): Soccer, Basketball, Cross Country
Age: 17
Favorite Food: Steak
Favorite TV Show: The Office
Favorite Music Artist: Jack Johnson
Favorite Sports Memory: Our soccer team scored a game winning goal against Colonial Heights and the whole team ran onto the field.
What Will You Miss the Most This Season: The late nights and early mornings with the team.
Plans after Graduation: I plan to go to college but I am undecided where as of now.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.